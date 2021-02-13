Kasey Keller shares his outlook on the 2021 MLS season after the league and players ratified an amended CBA. (1:02)

Major League Soccer announced the dates for the opening of training camp, with players on most teams reporting on March 1.

The first week will consist of a quarantine period that will include medical exams and testing for COVID-19. The first day of full training for most teams will be on March 8. That date will allow for a six-week training camp prior to the start of the regular season on April 17.

- MLS pushes season start back to April 17

- Insider Notebook: Varane on Man Utd's defensive shortlist

A handful of teams will start earlier because of their involvement in national or continental competitions. Toronto FC's involvement in the Canadian Championship final on April 6 against Forge FC means players will report on Feb. 17 and begin full practice on Feb. 24. If Toronto prevails, it will advance to the knockout stages of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The four teams who have already qualified for the CCL -- Atlanta United, the Columbus Crew, the Philadelphia Union and the Portland Timbers -- will have players arrive on Feb. 24 and begin full practices on March 3.

play 1:18 Why Odion Ighalo to MLS was never going to happen in January Colin Udoh looks at what's next for Odion Ighalo after the end of his loan at Manchester United.

The league added that players may begin their quarantine period prior to Feb. 24 on a voluntary basis. In such case, players may conduct individual training during the quarantine period and may engage in group training prior to March 3 provided that each player in the group training has conducted medical exams and testing.

Technical staffs and coaches for Atlanta, Columbus, Philadelphia, and Portland may not be present during group training prior to Feb. 24.

The full regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.