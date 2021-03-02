Inter Miami owner David Beckham wants to bring the best quality of players to his club in MLS. (1:28)

Juan Agudelo played last season with Inter Miami CF. Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Minnesota United FC on Tuesday added a much-needed striker on a free transfer by signing veteran MLS forward and former USMNT player Juan Agudelo to a one-year deal.

Last season, Agudelo, 28, played 14 games and scored three goals with MLS side Inter Miami CF. Before that, he played most of his career in MLS with the New England Revolution, scoring 35 goals in 156 regular-season games.

"The crazy thing about Juan [Agudelo] is, you forget he's just 28. He seems to have been around for years and I go back to Juan, all the way back to the beginning of Orlando," said Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath. "He was going to go to England, Stoke City, and he was trying to get the paperwork through. He came in and asked if he could train for a week.

"Six weeks later he was still training for us, so we have got a little bit of a connection there. We just think he's going to be another really valuable squad player for what's going to be another really hectic year with the condensed program schedule, and for us to bring somebody in who we know can play in the MLS, play three or four positions, he can play through the middle, he can play wide right, wide left.

"Nothing is going to faze him. He had a really good impact last year when he played for Inter Miami. I think it's a really good pick up for us."

Agudelo began his professional career in 2010 as a Homegrown Player for New York Red Bulls, playing his first two seasons in New Jersey. In his time with the club, he made 33 regular season appearances, totaling six goals and two assists.

Internationally, Agudelo has represented the United States at various age levels, having moved to the U.S. from Colombia at the age of seven.

He made appearances for the U17, U20 and U23 teams before earning senior call-ups.

In total, Agudelo has earned 28 senior appearances. He made his debut in a 2010 match against South Africa and scored the game's only goal, at the time becoming the country's youngest ever goal scorer in a senior game.