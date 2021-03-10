Inter Miami owner David Beckham wants to bring the best quality of players to his club in MLS. (1:28)

Expansion side Austin FC will play LAFC at the Banc of California Stadium on April 17 in their inaugural MLS game, the league announced.

The league released a complete schedule of every team's home opener in 2021 on Wednesday, featuring Austin's first-ever match and first home match, which will take place at newly built Q2 Stadium on June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Two more clubs will be debuting new venues in 2021. FC Cincinnati will christen West End Stadium when they host Inter Miami on May 16. And Columbus Crew SC will open its new ground sometime in the summer after beginning the campaign at longtime home Crew Stadium.

Other games of note include David Beckham's Inter Miami side hosting his old club LA Galaxy on April 18; Orlando City SC host Atlanta United -- and new coach Gabriel Heinze -- at Exploria Stadium on April 17.

Due to travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, the three Canadian clubs will begin the MLS regular season in the U.S. with each club hosting matches in a U.S. city.

CF Montreal will play its "home" opener against Toronto FC on April 17 at Inter Miami CF Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Toronto will open its home slate against the Vancouver Whitecaps on April 24 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, while the Caps will take on Cascadia rivals the Portland Timbers on April 18 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.