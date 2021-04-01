David Beckham says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown he's the right man for the job at Manchester United. (1:00)

Enzo Zidane, the son of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, is on trial with MLS side Inter Miami CF, sources have told ESPN.

One source indicated that Zidane has been training with Miami throughout preseason, but cautioned that it's still unclear if the 26-year-old will be offered a contract.

Zidane was last on the books of Spanish second-tier side UD Almeria, where he made four league appearances during the 2019-20 campaign. He was released in October.

Zidane previously rose through the ranks of Real Madrid's academy, but his only first team appearance with Los Blancos was in 2016 in a Copa Del Rey match. After leaving Real Madrid at the conclusion of that season, the midfielder went to play for the likes of Alavés and Rayo Majadahonda in Spain, as well as Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland and Portuguese side Aves. He's made a total of 147 professional league and cup appearances, scoring 12 goals.

Miami, in its first season under manager Phil Neville, is set to open its season on April 18 when it hosts the LA Galaxy.