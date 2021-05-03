It was a weekend for big goals and big wins in Major League Soccer. MLS Cup champs Seattle Sounders comfortably dismantled the "rebooted" LA Galaxy and kept Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez off the scoresheet. FC Dallas scored twice in the opening 14 minutes on their way to an impressive 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers, San Jose rocked DC United 4-1 thanks to more heroics from teenage sensation Cade Cowell, and a Nani-led Orlando City SC thumped FC Cincinnati.

Get caught up with the weekend's action and see where your team sits in our Week 3 Power Rankings.

Previous ranking: 2

Next MLS match: Sunday at Portland, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Raul Ruidiaz's brace powered Seattle past the previously unbeaten Galaxy in a dominant 3-0 win. The result puts Seattle atop the Western Conference standings with seven points, tied with NYCFC for the most in MLS. -- Bonagura

Seattle Sounders celebrate after Raul Ruidiaz scored the first goal of the day. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 9

Next MLS match: Saturday at Nashville, 1.30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Carles Gil was unstoppable in New England's 2-1 win over Atlanta, be it with his passing or off the dribble. His penalty proved decisive as well. Yes, it's early, but the Revs have the look of an MLS Cup contender if Gil can stay healthy. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 1

Next MLS match: Saturday vs LAFC, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

After the dream start to the season, the Galaxy came back to Earth in a 3-0 loss at Seattle. After scoring five times in the first two games, Chicharito was limited to just one shot -- it went wide -- and now the focus turns to next week's El Trafico against LAFC. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 3

Next MLS match: Saturday vs DC United, 1.30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

With a long road trip to Monterrey beckoning in the CONCACAF Champions League, the Crew were bound to try and conserve some energy in the heat against Montreal. Managing just three shots probably wasn't what Caleb Porter had in mind, but it was still enough to secure a 0-0 draw. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 5

Next MLS match: Saturday at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

LAFC welcomed back 2020 Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi, but remained without Carlos Vela in a 1-1 draw at Houston. Despite having the bulk of the possession (61%), the Black and Gold mostly fizzled out in the final third and lacked creativity. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 10

Next MLS match: Friday vs San Jose, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A brace from Rubio Rubin -- the one-time United States youth star -- led RSL to a 3-1 win at home against Sporting KC. With two wins in two games, RSL is the lone MLS side yet to drop a point this season. -- Bonagura

play 1:34 Rubio Rubin's brace for RSL brings his parents to tears Former USMNT forward Rubio Rubin scores his first two MLS goals for RSL as his parents watch him play professionally for the first time.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Previous ranking: 6

Next MLS match: Saturday at Vancouver, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Montreal remained unbeaten thanks to its 0-0 draw with Columbus, but given the opponent's squad rotation, this result is a disappointment. Substitute Ahmed Hamdi was one of the few attacking bright spots. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 11

Next MLS match: Friday at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

As 17-year-old Cade Cowell's star continues to ascend, the Quakes have become appointment viewing. In a 4-1 win over DC United, Jackson Yueill provided a brace -- including a goal of the year candidate -- and Cowell scored and assisted. -- Bonagura

play 1:29 Cade Cowell off to hot start vs. DC United Cade Cowell assists Javier Lopez's 1st minute goal and scores a goal of his own in the 26th minute.

Previous ranking: 16

Next MLS match: Saturday at Orlando, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

If Taty Castellanos was upset about his thwarted move to Palmeiras, he channeled it in the right way, absorbing a hit (that resulted in a red card for Philly's Jose Martinez) and then scoring on a rabona to seal NYCFC's 2-0 win. Jesus Medina's revival continues as well. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 4

Next MLS match: Sunday vs Austin FC, 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Alan Pulido made his first start and scored his first goal of the season, but after going up 1-0 in the 17th minute, SKC slipped to a deflating 3-1 loss vs. Real Salt Lake. -- Bonagura