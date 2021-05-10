MLS Power Rankings: Seattle still No. 1, Chicharito and LA Galaxy No. 2 after beating LAFC

The Seattle Sounders lead 1-0 over the Portland Timbers after a bizarre set of penalty kicks that includes two misses by Diego Valeri. (1:28)

Seattle keeps winning, Minnesota keeps losing and the stars of Major League Soccer keep shining as we recap another enjoyable round of action. Where to begin? Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez helped LA Galaxy stun LAFC in the latest round of "El Trafico," while the Sounders held onto top spot (and first place in MLS) with a win over their biggest rival, Portland. Elsewhere, San Jose continued to be must-see TV as it surges up the standings, and there were impressive wins for Nashville SC, the New York Red Bulls and Vancouver.

Get caught up with the weekend's action and see where your team sits in our Week 4 Power Rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

Next MLS match: May 12 at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The unquestioned best team in MLS through four weeks, the Sounders got second-half goals from Raul Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero to secure a 2-1 win against rival Portland. Seattle is the lone remaining unbeaten team in the Western Conference and leads MLS with 10 points. -- Bonagura

Can anyone stop Seattle? It's leading the way in MLS as the only remaining unbeaten team. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 3

Next MLS match: May 15 vs. Austin, 3:30 p.m. ET

Chicharito and Jonathan Dos Santos bookended the scoring in a 2-1 win against LAFC in "El Trafico," adding yet another memorable victory for the Galaxy in the rivalry. So far, coach Greg Vanney's arrival in Los Angeles has been the most important offseason acquisition in MLS. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 4

Next MLS match: May 12 at Toronto (in Orlando, Fla.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

This weekend's 3-1 win over D.C. United was quickly overshadowed by reports that the team is embarking on a rebrand -- just six months after winning MLS Cup -- in which it will drop the moniker Crew from its official team name. It's a classic case of doing something because you can, not because you should. -- Carlisle

Lucas Zelarayan buries an unstoppable free-kick goal Major League Soccer: Lucas Zelarayan (20') Columbus Crew SC 1-0 D.C. United

Previous ranking: 8

Next MLS match: May 12 vs. Seattle, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Who is the most fun team in the league? The Quakes certainly have a case. The ageless Chris Wondolowski came off the bench to score in a late brace as San Jose erased a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 at Real Salt Lake. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 9

Next MLS match: May 15 vs. Toronto, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Valentin "Taty" Castellanos became just the fifth player in MLS history to open the season with four goals in his first four games. NYCFC showed some steel, too, in coming back to secure a road draw at Orlando without Maxi Moralez. The result means the Cityzens are top of the Eastern Conference. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 2

Next MLS match: May 12 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A poor first half -- and even the start of the second -- doomed New England to a 2-0 loss against Nashville, handing the Revs their first defeat of the season. Gustavo Bou showed some rust on his return to the lineup, but that should dissipate in time. -- Carlisle

Sapong gets his first goal with Nashville SC Major League Soccer: C.J. Sapong (24') Nashville SC 1-0 New England Revolution

Previous ranking: 10

Next MLS match: May 12 at Houston, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

SKC trailed 1-0 for the bulk of the match, but scored a pair of late goals to win 2-1 against 10-man Austin FC. The winner came in the 90th minute on a header from Gadi Kinda. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 11

Next MLS match: May 12 at Minnesota, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A Canadian derby in Utah doesn't have the same charm, but the Whitecaps' three points from their 2-0 win against Montreal CF count the same. Cristian Dajome bagged a second-half brace as the Whitecaps continue to show significant improvement over last season. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 14

Next MLS match: May 16 at DC United, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Nani continues to turn back the clock with another eye-catching goal, but it wasn't enough to close the deal. In fact, the Lions needed some late heroics from keeper Pedro Gallese to secure a draw with NYCFC. -- Carlisle

Galaxy reclaim the lead as Chicharito sets up Dos Santos Major League Soccer: Jonathan dos Santos (79') LA Galaxy 2-1 LAFC

Previous ranking: 5

Next MLS match: May 16 at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Black and Gold played well for long stretches, but a late Jonathan Dos Santos goal against the run of play sent LAFC home with its first loss of the season. Without Carlos Vela for a third straight game -- and still without a third designated player, given Brian Rodriguez is on loan in Spain, LAFC hasn't created the types of chances it has been accustomed to. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 6

Next MLS match: May 15 vs. Nashville, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A brilliant goal from Rubio Rubin gave RSL the lead just before the half, but absentee marking on the league's all-time leading goal scorer -- twice! -- allowed Chris Wondolowski and San Jose to take all three points. It was RSL's first loss of the year. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 22

Next MLS match: May 15 at Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Manager Gary Smith gambled a bit starting with a two-striker formation and it paid off as NSC finally put a complete game together, defeating previously unbeaten New England 2-0. Nashville now hits the road for the first time next week against RSL. -- Carlisle

Sporting Kansas City completes comeback and beats Austin FC Sporting Kansas City falls behind by a goal in the first half, but with the help of a second-half red card they score twice and beat Austin FC 2-1.

Previous ranking: 13

Next MLS match: May 15 at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. ET

Alex Ring's clumsy challenge to get sent off with a second yellow card proved to be too much to overcome in a 2-1 loss at Sporting KC. Austin led 1-0 when Ring earned the red card in the 67th minute and his teammates couldn't survive the onslaught over the final 10 minutes. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 18

Next MLS match: May 15 vs. Houston, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett and Danny Wilson all scored second-half goals as Colorado erased a 2-0 halftime deficit to shock Minnesota, 3-2. Acosta's goal -- the first of the three -- was a particularly impressive strike, volleying the ball through traffic, and it's worth noting that all three goals came after Bassett entered as a substitute. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 7

Next MLS match: May 12 at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

It's been said that goals change games. So can squandered opportunities, and Montreal was made to pay for some poor finishing in its 2-0 defeat to Vancouver. CFM has exceeded expectations so far, but a pair of road tilts this week against Miami and Atlanta will reveal if their solid start is sustainable in the long run. -- Carlisle

Cory Burke thunders home the Union's brilliant move Philadelphia Union earns a hard-fought 2-0 win over Chicago Fire, thanks in part to this stellar goal by Cory Burke.

Previous ranking: 17

Next MLS match: May 12 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Now that its CONCACAF Champions League exertions are tabled for the next three months or so until the semifinals, Philadelphia can focus on the league, and Jim Curtin's side looked sharp in taking care of Chicago 2-0 on the road. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 19

Next MLS match: May 15 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

News flash: Caden Clark can score scrappy goals too, pouncing on a rebound to cement a 2-0 win over Toronto. Meanwhile midfielder Frankie Amaya looks to be settling in quickly, tallying his first goal for the club since being traded by FC Cincinnati in early-April. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 16

Next MLS match: May 12 vs. Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A 1-1 draw with Texas rivals FC Dallas isn't the worst result, but the Dynamo did create enough to maybe sneak a win in the end. Fafa Picault scored to make history -- he's the first player in MLS history to score for both sides of this rivalry, having changed clubs back in December -- and was consistently menacing despite the draw. Marko Maric was also sharp between the posts as the Dynamo seek their first win since their season opener. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 15

Next MLS match: May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Josef Martinez's first goal in MLS play in over 18 months would warm the heart of just about any fan given his long road back from a torn ACL. Alas, a penchant for giving the ball away meant the Five Stripes had to settle for a 1-1 draw. -- Carlisle

Josef Martinez scores 1st MLS goal since 2019 Atlanta United star Josef Martinez scores for the first time since tearing his ACL as the Five Stripes take the lead at Inter Miami.

Previous ranking: 12

Next MLS match: May 12 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Last week Phil Neville was complimentary of the refereeing. Not so this time, after he though his side should have earned a late penalty. At least Lewis Morgan is continuing to build on the form he showed last season, scoring Miami's equalizer. The injury to Blaise Matuidi will be something to keep an eye on, however. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 20

Next MLS match: May 15 at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

After a four-goal outing a week ago, Dallas struggled to create quality chances in a 1-1 draw with Houston as winger Jader Obrian scored his second goal in as many games. Dallas has a good opportunity to bounce back next week with a trip to winless Minnesota. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 21

Next MLS match: May 15 at San Jose, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Timbers are in the midst of one of the more difficult scheduling stretches that any team in MLS will see all year and are winless in their last four, including two games against Club America in CONCACAF Champions League (1 draw, 1 loss). It doesn't get much easier with a trip to red-hot San Jose on Saturday. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 23

Next MLS match: May 12 vs. Columbus (in Orlando, Fla.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

It was an unhappy return to Red Bull Arena for former New York manager Chris Armas as TFC fell 2-0. Help is on the way via outside-back Kemar Lawrence, and attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo showed some flashes on his debut, but will that be enough to arrest the underwhelming start to the season? -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 24

Next MLS match: May 13 vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Black-and-Red came to Columbus bearing gifts in the form of two own goals and it proved the difference in a defeat to the Crew. At least Ola Kamara made it back on the scoresheet, though it doesn't mean much as DCU continues to struggle mightily with injures. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 25

Next MLS match: May 13 at DC, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The season already seems to be slipping away from the Fire, who didn't look capable of scoring until late in its loss against Philadelphia. Since the first 15 minutes of the opener against New England, Chicago has been outscored 9-1. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 26

Next MLS match: May 16 vs. Miami, 4 p.m. ET

A weekend off meant Cincinnati didn't lose, giving it another chance to fix its defensive issues. Is 35-year-old Geoff Cameron the answer? FCC has been linked with the former U.S. international. Next week will see the long-awaited opening of TQL Stadium. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 27

Next MLS match: May 12 vs. Vancouver, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A 3-2 loss to Colorado makes it four losses in four games. Maybe it will be an unlucky four-game sample by the time the season is over, but it's already time to start worrying about missing the playoffs. -- Bonagura