MLS Power Rankings: New England up to No. 2, Seattle still top, Columbus Crew climbing

Taylor Twellman breaks down the best and worst of the latest MLS fixtures, including Romell Quioto's shocking miss. (1:20)

The good, bad & ugly of MLS: Horror tackle and an awful miss (1:20)

It was a weekend for close games -- four different 1-0 wins, anyone? -- and a lot of familiar teams in familiar positions, too, as Seattle and New England remained top of the Western and Eastern Conferences respectively. Also, Carlos Vela returned to LAFC's starting lineup for the first time since their season opener, and Columbus' late, come-from-behind win over NYCFC was every bit as exciting as their back-and-forth over the team's name.

Get caught up with the weekend's action and see where your team sits in our Week 5 Power Rankings.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Previous ranking: 1

Next MLS match: May 29 vs. Austin, 9:30 p.m. ET

The Sounders remain unbeaten, but they won't feel good about a 1-1 draw at home against Atlanta United in which they led for 80 minutes before giving up a late penalty goal. Raul Ruidiaz put Seattle in front in the sixth minute when he headed home a corner. -- Bonagura

New England won again, this time dispatching the Red Bulls, to sit alone at the top of the Eastern Conference. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 3

Next MLS match: May 29 at FC Cincinnati, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Revs keep ticking along. Not only did they take care of business in beating the Red Bulls 3-1, but Gustavo Bou is rounding into form, with a goal and an assist. The injury scare to Carles Gil was thankfully much ado about nothing, too. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 4

Next MLS match: May 29 at New York Red Bulls, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Lions have been getting it done with defense so far this season, though Saturday's 1-0 win over Toronto required stellar goalkeeping and some desperate interventions in the form of two goal-line clearances. With Daryl Dike's loan to Barnsley now over, the attack should get a boost. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 7

Next MLS match: May 29 vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

After its 3-1 win against San Jose on Saturday, Sporting KC ranks second in MLS with 12 goals, behind only Seattle. After bagging a brace in his last game, Alan Pulido's fourth goal of the year turned out to be the winner against the Quakes. -- Bonagura

play 1:17 Mora's double leads Timbers to victory vs. Galaxy Felipe Mora's scores twice and Diego Valeri adds a third as Portland beats the 10-man Galaxy.

Previous ranking: 2

Next MLS match: May 29 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m. ET

Derrick Williams' terrible challenge left the Galaxy with 10 men for the entire second half in a 3-0 loss at Portland. The Galaxy sit third in the Western Conference, but in a statistical oddity, they're one of just four teams in the conference with a negative goal differential. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 10

Next MLS match: May 30 vs. Portland, 7 p.m. ET

The timing of Kacper Przybylko's runs remains exquisite, and it proved effective once again when he scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over D.C. United. Good thing, too, because there wasn't much else that was noteworthy... except for another efficient Union win.-- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 9

Next MLS match:May 29 at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Nashville is reprising its 2020 approach: opportunistic in attack and tough to break down defensively, and they remain unbeaten as a result. After playing five of its first six at home, can NSC sustain its form on the road? The next two matches at Atlanta and the Red Bulls should reveal plenty. -- Carlisle

play 1:17 Rossi's double leads LAFC to win in Carlos Vela's return Diego Rossi scores twice and Carlos Vela notches an assist in LAFC's 2-1 win vs. Colorado.

Previous ranking: 6

Next MLS match: May 29 vs. FC Dallas, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Rapids got LAFC at a bad time -- with Carlos Vela back in the starting lineup -- but after having a hard time creating chances in the first half, they threatened after the break. Michael Barrios' 50th-minute goal wasn't enough to erase the deficit, though, in a 2-1 loss. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 14

Next MLS match: May 29 vs. Toronto FC, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The match against NYCFC was looking like another frustrating night for the Crew -- thrilled that's the official name again, by the way -- but then Lucas Zelarayan came to the rescue with a pair of sumptuous free kicks and Columbus had a, dare I say, "massive" win. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 12

Next MLS match: May 29 vs. NYCFC

With Vela back in the starting lineup for the first time since the season opener, LAFC showed flashes of the team it has the potential to be. Diego Rossi scored a pair of first-half goals and Los Angeles hung on to beat Colorado, 2-1. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 11

Next MLS match: May 29 vs. Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Damir Kreilach's 86th-minute header rescued a point for RSL in a 2-2 draw at FC Dallas. Rubio Rubin scored the first goal and through five games, two fewer than some teams in the league, he's tied for third in MLS with four goals. -- Bonagura

play 1:45 Dallas and Real Salt Lake share the spoils FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake take a point apiece after a 2-2 draw at Toyota Stadium.

Previous ranking: 16

Next MLS match: May 29 at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Memo Rodriguez and Maximiliano Urruti bagged goals in a 2-1 win against Vancouver to keep Houston undefeated at home this year. After finishing last in the Western Conference last year, the Dynamo have climbed to fourth through seven games. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 21

Next MLS match: May 30 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ET

After the Galaxy went down to 10 men after a horrid challenge from Williams, Portland took advantage in a 3-0 win. All three goals came in the second half to give the Timbers back-to-back wins after a slow start to the 2021 season. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 5

Next MLS match: May 29 at LAFC, 5 p.m. ET

One point from two home matches, including Saturday's defeat to Columbus, has put the brakes on what had been a bright start. Sean Johnson will likely feel like he could have done better on the first goal conceded. Can new arrival Talles Magno provide a boost?-- Carlisle

Previous ranking:17

Next MLS match:May 29 vs. Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Possession hasn't been an issue this season for Atlanta, but goals have. That was the case yet again against Seattle, but Josef Martinez -- who is still working his way back from last year's ACL surgery -- scored a late penalty to give the Five Stripes a deserved 1-1 draw. --Carlisle

Previous ranking: 13

Next MLS match: May 30 at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. ET

Austin's lack of offensive firepower is becoming an issue. It was held scoreless for the second straight week in a 1-0 loss to Nashville on Sunday and has scored just twice in five games outside of their 3-1 win against Colorado. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 8

Next MLS match:May 29 at Los Angeles Galaxy, 7 p.m. ET

Javier Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez got the Quakes off to a good start, but his fourth-minute goal wasn't nearly enough as Sporting Kansas City came back to win, 3-1. After rattling off three straight wins, San Jose has now dropped three straight. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 15

Next MLS match: May 29 at Chicago Fire, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Last week's defeat to previously winless Cincinnati will stick in manager Wilfried Nancy's craw. Montreal was in control and up a goal, only to concede two set-piece tallies in the final 20 minutes. The first goal was full of soft-as-tissue-paper defending, meaning there's no doubt what Nancy will have his team working on this week. -- Carlisle

play 0:36 Blunder from Inter Miami's goalkeeper gifts Fire win John McCarthy's howler gives Luka Stojanovic a goal and Chicago a 1-0 win over Inter Miami.

Previous ranking: 18

Next MLS match: May 29 vs. D.C. United, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Miami wouldn't have been in the game against Chicago without John McCarthy's saves, but all that will be remembered is his howler that led to a 1-0 defeat. The reality is that the entire Miami team didn't play well, but such is the plight of a goalkeeper.-- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 20

Next MLS match: May 29 vs. Orlando City, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Did Andre Reyes' second caution and subsequent ejection change the game? You bet. But the Red Bulls were already wobbling. Combined with losing defender Aaron Long for the season, New York is struggling at this point. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 23

Next MLS match: May 29 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

After a pair of wins last week to relieve some pressure after four straight losses to open the season, Minnesota was off this week. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 22

Next MLS match: May 29 at Columbus Crew, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Yeferson Soteldo continues to make a positive first impression, yet TFC were left to bemoan a lack of finishing in the defeat to Orlando. The goals figure to flow eventually, especially once Alejandro Pozuelo returns, but for now the Reds are struggling. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 25

Next MLS match: May 29 at Colorado, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Dallas thought it had a winner through Ryan Hollingshead's 83rd-minute goal, only to concede three minutes later in a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake. With six points through six games, Dallas is tied with Minnesota and expansion side Austin FC at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking:26

Next MLS match:May 29 vs. CF Montreal, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Sometimes, all it takes to break a winless streak is a bit of luck, and the Fire certainly got that on Luca Stojanovic's free kick goal, which should have been saved. Raphael Wicky and the rest of his charges won't care, though, as they are officially off the proverbial schneid. -- Carlisle

play 2:03 FC Cincinnati rallies for first win of MLS season Jurgen Locadia and Gustavo Vallecilla complete Cincinnati's comeback in style vs. CF Montreal.

Previous ranking: 27

Next MLS match: May 29 vs. New England Revolution, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+

It wasn't just that Cincinnati won its first game of the season, but the way FCC won in taking down Montreal. Facing a second half deficit, Jaap Stam's side rallied with a pair of set pieces to prevail 2-1. Geoff Cameron's presence looks to be having a positive effect on Cincinnati's backline already. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 19

Next MLS match: June 18 at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Since an encouraging start to the season, the Whitecaps have dropped three straight games, including a 2-1 defeat at Houston on Saturday. Deiber Caicedo's 80th minute goal gave the 'Caps some late hope, but they couldn't find a late equalizer. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 24

Next MLS match: May 29 at Inter Miami CF, 8 p.m., ESPN+

It was more of the same for the Black-and-Red. Edison Flores hobbled off with an injury after a mere 20 seconds, DCU dominated large swaths of the game, but was made to pay for one catastrophic breakdown. Manager Hernan Losada is confident of a change in fortunes, but it needs to happen quickly, lest belief begin to ebb. -- Carlisle