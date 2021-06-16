Herculez Gomez explains why he wouldn't rule out Lionel Messi playing in MLS one day. (1:07)

Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain has said he thought Major League Soccer would be easy enough for him to play with a "cigarette" in his mouth.

The Argentina forward, who has scored four goals in seven league games this season, said that he has been surprised by the competitiveness of MLS, comparing it to Italy's Serie A.

Speaking on Christian Vieri's Twitch channel Bobo TV, Higuain said: "I thought I would come here and play with a cigarette in my mouth and, instead, it is difficult.

"It is a tough league. I learned that it is similar to Italian football. In Spain and England it is easier to do well, while in Italy, if you do not know the league, you suffer."

Higuain joined Inter Miami from Juventus in 2020 after struggling to eight goals in 32 games for the Italian giants in his last season in Serie A.

The striker said that he decided to leave Juventus after he took advice from club legend Gianluigi Buffon.

"I couldn't find the right determination and serenity outside of football," Higuain added on why he left Serie A. "I had nothing more to give.

"A great friend of mine like Buffon told me: 'If you no longer feel that fire inside in training, if you no longer feel the determination to be at high levels, you have to go'.

"Football gave me a lot but it was time to say enough and find joy and fun and new football in a city that surprised me because it was wonderful."

Inter Miami, who are in 11th in the Eastern Conference, next face D.C. United in MLS on Sunday.