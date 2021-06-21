MLS Power Rankings: Seattle reclaim No. 1 spot, New England No. 2, Colorado and Orlando climbing

Raul Ruidiaz pounces on a rebound to pull even with Chicharito in the MLS scoring race and put the Sounders ahead of the Galaxy. (0:45)

Major League Soccer is back! After a brief break for the CONCACAF Nations League, the action and fun returned in full this past weekend. Austin FC crowned their new stadium with a 0-0 draw vs. San Jose, while the Columbus Crew SC said goodbye to their old stadium with a 2-0 win over Chicago. There was late drama between New England and NYCFC, a goal of the season contender in Philadelphia, and a first career MLS red card for Ryan Shawcross as Inter Miami lost to D.C. United.

So, let's get caught up with the weekend's action and see where your team sits in our Week 8 Power Rankings.

Rank 1. Seattle Sounders

Previous ranking: 2

Next MLS match: June 23 vs Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Seattle has the most points (and best points per game), the best goal differential and is now the only remaining unbeaten team in MLS. After a second win against the Galaxy this year, the Sounders return to the top spot. -- Bonagura

Seattle completed a season sweep of the LA Galaxy this weekend, confirming they're the best in MLS -- and it's not even close. Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Previous ranking: 1

Next MLS match: June 23 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Adam Buksa's three-game goal-scoring streak came to an end against NYCFC. No matter though as Thomas McNamara scored his first goal for the Revs, an 88th-minute winner that extended New England's winning streak to four games. -- Lindberg

Previous ranking: 6

Next MLS match: June 23 at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Diego Rubio and substitute Jonathan Lewis both scored as Colorado won the debut game at FC Cincinatti's new TQL Stadium, 2-0. It was the Rapids' fifth win in six matches and they now rank second in the Western Conference for points per game (2.0).-- Bonagura

Rank 4. Sporting Kansas City

Previous ranking: 3

Next MLS match: June 23 vs Colorado, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Jaylin Lindsey's second career MLS goal opened the scoring, but SKC saw host Portland answer with a pair of first-half goals in a 2-1 defeat. An intriguing midweek game against Colorado looms before SKC hosts LAFC on Saturday.-- Bonagura

Rank 5. Orlando City

Previous ranking: 8

Next MLS match: June 22 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN+

The injuries had piled up in Orlando ahead of the international break, and while the Lions held on to win three of four in that span, they scored just four goals in the process. Tesho Akindele, Nani and Junior Urso were all on target in a 3-2 win over Toronto, a result that takes Orlando to second in the Eastern Conference. -- Lindberg

Previous ranking: 4

Next MLS match: at Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Galaxy couldn't capitalize on a huge opportunity to make a statement at home against Seattle in their second loss to the Sounders this year. LA has picked up 15 of 18 points in the six games it has not played Seattle. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 5

Next MLS match: June 23 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

https://www.espn.com/soccer/player/_/id/234962/jakob-glesnesJakob Glesnes' Goal of the Season contender ensured Philadelphia left Atlanta with a point in a 2-2 draw. Once again, Andre Blake was sensational in an effort that saw the visitors concede 18 shots. -- Lindberg

Rank 8. Columbus Crew

Previous ranking: 9

Next MLS match:June 23 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

In a fitting farewell for historic Crew Stadium, Columbus bid adieu to the United States' original soccer-specific home with a comfortable "dos a cero" win over Chicago to make it three victories in a row. Now a week away from home (in Philadelphia and Austin) is all that stands between the Crew and the opening of Lower.com Field.-- Lindberg

Rank 9. New York Red Bulls

Previous ranking: 11

Next MLS match: June 23 at New England Revolution, 7:30 pm ET; ESPN+

Since their opening-day defeat to Sporting KC, the Red Bulls have won every game they've played at Red Bull Arena, including Friday's 2-0 victory over Nashville. Unfortunately, New York are winless in three away games in 2021 and they travel to East-leading New England on Wednesday. -- Lindberg

Previous ranking: 7

Next MLS match:June 23 vs. Toronto FC, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The 2-0 loss to the Red Bulls is Nashville's first of the season, but Music City's five draws keeps them in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference. -- Lindberg

Previous ranking: 10

Next MLS match: June 23 vs., 7:30 pm ET; ESPN+

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi has goals in three straight games, accounting for 60% of NYCFC's scoring in that span, but the Bronx club has won one and lost two in that stretch, including a 3-2 defeat to New England. City need more from their front line if they're to sustain a playoff push. -- Lindberg

Rank 12. Real Salt Lake

Previous ranking: 12

Next MLS match: June 23 at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

RSL's four-match winless streak ended as Damir Kreilach bagged a brace and Erik Holt added another in a 3-1 win against Vancouver. Bobby Wood was not in the squad for RSL, which could use another reliable attacking threat. -- Bonagura

Rank 13. Houston Dynamo

Previous ranking: 13

Next MLS match: June 23 vs Portland, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

For the second time this season, Houston came back from a goal down to draw, 1-1, with LAFC. This time, Maximiliano Urruti equalized in the 58th minute as Houston maintained its three-point lead over LAFC in the standings. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking:16

Next MLS match:June 23 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

The 2-2 draw with Philadelphia was Atlanta's fourth in their past five matches, and it felt like two points dropped considering the equalizer arrived in stoppage time. It was precisely the sort of late-game flagging you'd worry about knowing you won't have Emerson Hyndman's cool possession game in midfield for the rest of the season after the 25-year-old's ACL injury. -- Lindberg

Previous ranking: 17

Next MLS match: June 23 at Houston, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

First-half goals from Dairon Asprilla and Marvin Loria brought Portland back from an early 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 at home against Sporting Kansas City. A midweek trip to Houston looms before the Timbers return to Portland to host Minnesota on Saturday. -- Bonagura

Rank 16. LAFC

Previous ranking: 19

Next MLS match: June 23 vs FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+r

LAFC dictated the tempo, created the bulk of the scoring chances and was clearly the better team on balance in a 1-1 draw with Houston, but again, it couldn't find the killer instinct needed to put the game away. -- Bonagura

Rank 17. CF Montreal

Previous ranking: 14

Next MLS match: June 23 vs. D.C. United, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Montreal get an extra few days' rest before they return to action against D.C. on Wednesday. -- Lindberg

Previous ranking: 15

Next MLS match: June 23 at Minnesota United, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A scoreless draw wasn't exactly how Austin hoped to open its new digs, but if the atmosphere against San Jose is a sign of what's to come, it will be one of the toughest places to play in the league. -- Bonagura

Rank 19. Minnesota United

Previous ranking: 18

Next MLS match: June 23 vs Austin FC, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Minnesota's offensive woes continued in a 1-1 draw with Dallas as Franco Fragapane's 36th-minute goal wasn't enough. It was the seventh time in eight games Minnesota failed to score more than one goal. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 20

Next MLS match: June 23 at CF Montreal, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Ola Kamara's penalty -- his fourth goal in just 259 minutes of action this season -- ensured D.C. back-to-back wins over Miami, vaulting the capital club up to sixth in the East. If the 31-year-old forward is finally healthy -- his starts in United's past two games are his only ones this season -- then Hernan Losada's side will be a much more challenging out than their 4-0-5 record suggests. -- Lindberg

Rank 21. San Jose Earthquakes

Previous ranking: 21

Next MLS match:June 22 at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. ET, Unimas/TUDN/Twitter

Not even an infusion of Chris Wondowloski into the starting lineup was enough to kickstart the Earthquakes' stuttering attack. The Quakes spoiled Austin's stadium unveiling in a 0-0 draw, which makes it just one goal in the last five games for San Jose. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 22

Next MLS match: June 25 vs. Orlando City, 8 p.m. ET

Miami entered June's two-week break on the back of a 3-0 defeat to D.C. at home, and they returned to action with a 1-0 loss on the road to the same opponents despite going down to nine men. That's progress. -- Lindberg

Rank 23. FC Dallas

Previous ranking: 23

Next MLS match: June 23 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

FC Dallas saw the return of Paxton Pomykal to the starting XI, but its winless streak reached five games in 1-1 draw with Minnesota United. After spending several months on loan with Bayern Munich, center back Justin Che is expected to soon make his first-team debut. -- Bonagura

Rank 24. Toronto FC

Previous ranking: 24

Next MLS match: June 23 at Nashville SC, 8:30 pm ET, ESPN+

Ayo Akinola has scored in two straight, but there isn't much else in the way of good news for Toronto. The Reds' late 3-2 loss to Orlando was their third straight -- Lindberg

Previous ranking: 25

Next MLS match: June 23 vs LA Galaxy at Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake makes it four straight losses for Vancouver, which remains relocated in Utah through at least the end of July. Brian White's 54th-minute goal brought the 'Caps level before RSL scored twice in second-half stoppage time. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 26

Next MLS match: June 23 at Chicago Fire, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

FC Cincinnati played in front of a capacity crowd for the first time at TQL Stadium, but the 25,000-strong support wasn't enough to keep the club from falling to 0-0-3 in their brand-new stadium after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Colorado. It was the fourth time in seven contests FCC were held off the score sheet. -- Lindberg

Rank 27. Chicago Fire

Previous ranking:27

Next MLS match:June 23 vs. Columbus Crew, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Fire collected their sixth loss from eight games this season, in a 2-0 defeat to Columbus, leaving them above only FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference on goal differential. Luckily for Chicago, they won't have to wait long to put some daylight between themselves and FCC when they welcome Jaap Stam & Co. to Soldier Field on Wednesday. -- Lindberg