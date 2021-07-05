Johnny Russell's first goal of the season gives Sporting KC the lead (0:40)

After beating the LA Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City found itself on top of the Western Conference, the Supporters' Shield standings and -- most importantly -- our MLS Power Rankings. Last weekend served up a handful of surprise score lines that have caused some shuffling of our decks.

So let's get caught up with all the action and see where your team sits in our Week 10 Power Rankings.

Previous ranking: 3

Next MLS match: July 21 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

In Southern California against the resurgent Galaxy, SKC turned in a professional display to hold on for a 2-0 win -- their third straight victory, all against sides occupying playoff places in the Western Conference. Peter Vermes has his team on top of the West, the Supporters' Shield standings, and our Power Rankings.

Sporting Kansas City's win at the LA Galaxy catapulted them up to the top spot in this week's MLS Power Rankings. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Previous ranking: 1

Next MLS match: July 7 vs. Houston Dynamo, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Yes, it's unfair that the Sounders dropped in our rankings despite equaling the MLS (post-shootout era) record of going 12 straight games unbeaten with their 1-1 draw with Colorado, especially considering they're still the only team in the league without a loss in 2021. Yet they find themselves at No. 2 by the finest of margins.

Previous ranking: 2

Next MLS match: July 7 at Chicago Fire, 8 p.m. ET

The Red Bulls handed Orlando just its second loss of the season by beating the Lions 2-1 at Exploria Stadium on Saturday. The only other loss for Orlando? Also against the Red Bulls. Thankfully for Oscar Pareja & Co., they won't meet the Austrian energy-drink-backed side again this season.

Previous ranking: 4

Next MLS match: July 7 vs. Toronto FC, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

To pick up a point on the road against the defending MLS Cup champions, and on the day they opened a historic new stadium, should feel like a win. But considering the Revs were 2-0 up inside half an hour, you can bet Bruce Arena will be lamenting the two points his side left in Columbus after their 2-2 draw at Lower.com Field.

Previous ranking: 7

Next MLS match: July 7 vs. Minnesota United, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Colorado bounced back from a tough loss to SKC last week by holding Seattle to a 1-1 draw at home on Sunday. One point from their past two matches isn't exactly the form of a team in the top five of our Power Rankings, but consider the fact that those two opponents are at the top of the Supporters' Shield race. Oh, and the Rapids' schedule for the next month offers plenty of opportunities to pile up points.

play 0:39 Michael Barrios sneaks in equalizer for the Rapids Major League Soccer: Michael Barrios (58') Colorado Rapids 1-1 Seattle Sounders FC

Previous ranking: 5

Next MLS match: July 7 vs. FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

There is plenty of context behind the Galaxy's 2-0 loss to Sporting KC that softens the blow of three dropped points at home to a conference rival: Javier Hernandez was ruled out through injury just before kickoff, the sides were scoreless until the 81st minute, and SKC got their second in the fifth minute of stoppage time, when the hosts were pressing for an equalizer.

Previous ranking: 9

Next MLS match: July 7 at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The carnival atmosphere at the opening of Lower.com Field was extinguished in the first half-hour, when the Crew found themselves in a two-goal hole, but Gyasi Zardes ensured it would be a memorable inauguration for those in attendance, scoring one and forcing an own-goal as Columbus picked up a well-earned draw against Eastern Conference-leading New England.

Previous ranking: 11

Next MLS match: July 7 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+

The Blues from the Bronx sat idle over the weekend and will resume action on Wednesday against Montreal.

Previous ranking: 10

Next MLS match: July 8 vs. Atlanta United, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

C.J. Sapong spent four seasons in Philadelphia, so it probably stung Union fans to see him score in the second minute to end their eight-game unbeaten run as Nashville earned a 1-0 win that sees it move up to fourth in the East.

Previous ranking: 6

Next MLS match: July 8 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Union's eight-game unbeaten run came to an end in Nashville, as Philadelphia fell 1-0 to a goal from former striker C.J. Sapong, no less. A ninth straight game without a loss would have set a franchise record.

play 0:33 C.J. Sapong haunts the Union with early goal for Nashville Former Philadelphia Union striker C.J. Sapong scores inside two minutes to lead Nashville SC past his old side 1-0.

Previous ranking: 12

Next MLS match: July 8 vs. Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN+

The only downside to the Red Bulls' 2-1 win in Orlando: They don't face the Lions again this season. Two of New York's five wins in 2021 have come against OCSC.

Previous ranking: 11

Next MLS match: July 7 at Colorado Rapids, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Minnesota's attack looked exceptional against the unique man-marking system of San Jose, yet it could only muster a 2-2 draw at home against a Quakes side trying to stay off the foot of the Western Conference table. It wasn't all bad, though: United States U23 international Hassani Dotson proposed to his girlfriend on the pitch. She said yes.

Previous ranking: 17

Next MLS match: July 7 at Austin FC, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+r

Coming into Sunday's match against Real Salt Lake, LAFC hadn't won away from home all season, and were outscored 26-11 in their past 12 games on the road. Earning a 1-0 win in Utah will be a weight lifted off the perennial MLS Cup contenders.

Previous ranking: 18

Next MLS match: July 17 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

D.C. set a club record by scoring seven times in their 7-1 win over hapless Toronto. Maybe more remarkably, United did so with seven different scorers.

play 2:50 Toronto FC humiliated in 7-1 loss to D.C. United D.C. United demolishes Toronto FC 7-1, leaving the visiting Reds winless in their last seven MLS matches.

Previous ranking: 14

Next MLS match: July 7 at Seattle Sounders, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Houston and Cincinnati traded goals in the opening five minutes, and then ... well, that was it. The 1-1 draw extended the Dynamo's unbeaten run to four games, but you have to go back to May 22 to find their most recent win.

Previous ranking: 16

Next MLS match: July 7 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Montreal picked up its fourth win of the season against Miami on Saturday -- its second against the Herons. The other two wins? Toronto and Chicago.

Previous ranking: 13

Next MLS match: July 7 at Vancouver Whitecaps, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A 1-0 defeat to LAFC is nothing to get too deflated about, but RSL have won just one of their past eight. The good news for Freddy Juarez & Co.: That win came against Vancouver, who they visit on Wednesday.

Previous ranking: 15

Next MLS match: July 17 vs. FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET

For the second time this season, Portland conceded four goals to a club from Texas, falling 4-1 in Austin on Thursday night. That's not a great omen for the Timbers' next contest, which happens to be against Dallas after Major League Soccer's brief Gold Cup hiatus.

Previous ranking: 21

Next MLS match: July 7 vs. LAFC, 9 p.m. ET

Third time's a charm: Austin picked up its first win at Q2 Stadium in the third match played in their opulent new home. And what a win it was, putting four past Portland in the 4-1 victory -- accounting for 40% of the club's goals scored this season.

play 1:06 Austin FC scores twice in five minutes Jon Gallagher and Diego Fagundez score Austin FC's first goals at Q2 Stadium.

Previous ranking: 19

Next MLS match: July 7 at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Dallas was a fourth-minute own-goal away from its third straight defeat. Instead, FCD emerged from Sunday's encounter with Vancouver with a 2-2 draw, which extended their winless run to eight games.

Previous ranking: 22

Next MLS match: July 7 vs. Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Oh, Vancouver. If not for that stoppage-time own-goal against Dallas, the Caps could've won for the first time since May 8. Instead they settled for a 2-2 draw, keeping them two points behind Sunday's opponents at the foot of the Western Conference table.

Previous ranking: 25

Next MLS match: July 17 at Colorado Rapids, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Jesse Fioranelli was dismissed as GM on Tuesday, and on Saturday the Quakes showed some character in fighting back (twice) for a 2-2 draw in Minnesota, picking up a point for just the second time in their past eight games.

Previous ranking: 20

Next MLS match: July 8 at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday's 3-0 loss in Chicago saw Atlanta's scoreless streak extend to 270 minutes. The Five Strips will be desperate for Josef Martinez's return from Copa America: They've scored just four goals in the five games since he left for the South American tournament with Venezuela.

play 1:52 Ignacio Aliseda nets 2 goals in Fire's win over Atlanta United Ignacio Aliseda carries most of the offensive load scoring two goals as the Fire go on to decisively defeat Atlanta United 3-0.

Previous ranking: 24

Next MLS match: July 9 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Cincinnati's two-game winning streak came to an end in Sunday's 1-1 draw in Houston, but FCC's unbeaten streak now stands at three -- conceding just once in that 270-minute span. That momentum will serve them well when they welcome intrastate rival Columbus to TQL Stadium on Friday.

Previous ranking:27

Next MLS match: July 7 vs. Orlando City, 8 p.m. ET

Is the tide turning in the Windy City? After Saturday's 3-0 win over Atlanta, the Fire have netted six times in their past two games, after being shut out in six of their previous seven.

Previous ranking: 23

Next MLS match: July 17 at New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Montreal extended Miami's losing streak to five games. Even worse, Inter have been held scoreless in four of those contests.

Previous ranking: 26

Next MLS match: July 7 at New England Revolution, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The 7-1 defeat at the hands of D.C. United has to be rock bottom for the 2017 MLS Cup champions. Toronto is dead last in the league, possessing the worst goal differential in MLS. Chris Armas walked into a tough situation when he took on the job last offseason, but there was not likely to be any other outcome than losing his job after the Reds' latest embarrassment.