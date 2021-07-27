KANSAS CITY -- Patrick Mahomes added to the collection of sports franchises that he has a stake in by buying into the ownership group of MLS club Sporting Kansas City.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City's ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love," Mahomes said. "Sporting is a community-oriented club, and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City."

Sporting Kansas City's principal owner, Cliff Illig, said: "Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group. In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children's Mercy Park well into the future."

A source with knowledge of the situation said that Mahomes and Sporting Kansas City have been engaged in discussions about an ownership stake for around 12 months. The source added that Mahomes has attended at least 12 MLS matches at Children's Mercy Park, and even led the "I Believe" chant prior to a 2018 playoff game.

Mahomes also attended the recent U.S. men's national team match against Canada in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup at the venue.

Mahomes last year bought into the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals. His fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of Kansas City's National Women's Soccer League franchise.

ESPN soccer writer Jeff Carlisle contributed to this story.