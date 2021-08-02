Brandon Bye and Adam Buksa score for New England to secure a 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls. (1:35)

Another week of Major League Soccer fun is in the books, which means it's time to break things down and see where everyone sits. We had dramatic late comebacks -- Minnesota United's 95th-minute goal to draw with LAFC, a 91st-minute game-winner for New England, DC United's 92nd-minute goal to beat Cincinnati -- some statement wins (LA Galaxy over Portland, New York City FC over Columbus Crew) -- and talking points galore up and down the standings.

So let's get caught up with the rest of the action and see where your team sits in our Week 12 Power Rankings.

Rank 1. New England Revolution

Previous ranking: 2

Next MLS match: August 4 vs. Nashville SC, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

After taking seven shots without success, Adam Buksa finally found the net with his eighth to complete the Revs' impressive 3-2 comeback win against the Red Bulls. The continued stellar play of Carles Gil is almost routine by now, but his two assists -- taking him to 15 on the year -- have him comfortably on pace to set a new single-season assist record. -- Jeff Carlisle

New England's dramatic comeback to beat the Red Bulls this weekend has the Revolution looking head and shoulders above the rest of the Eastern Conference. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rank 2. Sporting Kansas City

Previous ranking: 1

Next MLS match: August 4 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

SKC has a recent habit of playing to the level of its competition. In its last six games, it has wins against Seattle, both LA teams and Colorado, but a loss to FC Dallas and a draw vs San Jose. Make sense of that if you can. -- Kyle Bonagura

Rank 3. New York City FC

Previous ranking: 9

Next MLS match:August 4 at Chicago Fire, 8 pm ET; ESPN+

NYCFC enjoyed its second dominant victory in a row in taking apart Columbus, 4-1. Forward Thiago Andrade continues to impress, converting on a deft lob for NYCFC's second after a gorgeous pass from Alfredo Morales put him in the clear. The challenge now for Ronny Deila's side is to replicate its home form on the road.-- Carlisle

play 0:52 Thiago scores inch-perfect lob for NYCFC NYCFC beats the Columbus Crew in part because of this excellently timed finish by Thiago.

Rank 4. Nashville SC

Previous ranking: 4

Next MLS match:August 4 at New England Revolution, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

It was a long wait -- four seasons, in fact -- for Robert Castellanos to earn an MLS contract. He made the most of his MLS debut, scoring a goal in a 1-1 draw at Toronto. Nashville is now unbeaten in eight games and have lost just once this season.-- Carlisle

Rank 5. Seattle Sounders

Previous ranking: 3

Next MLS match: August 4 vs. FC Dallas, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

After starting the year with a 13-match unbeaten streak, Seattle has now dropped three of four, including a 1-0 defeat against San Jose on Saturday. A midseason lull, or reason for concern? -- Bonagura

Rank 6. Minnesota United

Previous ranking: 5

Next MLS match: August 7 vs Houston, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

They played two matches and pulled off two 2-2 draws this week, but they felt very different for the Loons. In the first one, Hasani Dotson scored five minutes into stoppage time to steal a point at LAFC, while Vancouver pulled a similar trick -- four minutes into stoppage time with a Cristian Dajome penalty goal -- on Saturday. -- Bonagura

play 0:37 Controversial late penalty helps Whitecaps draw Minnesota Vancouver draws 2-2 with Minnesota United after Cristian Dajome converts a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Rank 7. Colorado Rapids

Previous ranking: 7

Next MLS match: August 7 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Andre Shinyashiki's early goal was all the Rapids needed in a 1-0 win against Austin, leaving them fourth in the Western Conference, but ahead of the third-place Galaxy on points per game. Meanwhile, Kellyn Acosta played a starring role at the Gold Cup, where Sam Vines also was a key figure. -- Bonagura

Rank 8. Orlando City

Previous ranking: 12

Next MLS match:August 4 vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Nani got the headlines, but it was Silvester van der Water who was the real hero, adding a goal and an assist late in the Lions' 3-2 win over Atlanta. Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar was the feel-good story of the week, with the cancer survivor making his MLS debut and recording the win.-- Carlisle

Rank 9. LAFC

Previous ranking: 8

Next MLS match: August 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

For the second time in three matches, LAFC conceded a late goal to change the result -- this time allowing Minnesota United to level the score, 2-2. For LAFC, though, the bigger news this week was trades that sent both Mark-Anthony Kaye and Corey Baird elsewhere in the Western Conference, with neither deal including a player in return. -- Bonagura

Rank 10. Columbus Crew

Previous ranking: 6

Next MLS match:August 4 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Crew didn't put up much resistance in a 4-1 defeat to NYCFC. The return of Gyasi Zardes from Gold Cup duty will help, but the defensive issues, highlighted by an overall lack of competitiveness within this squad, will be something to keep an eye on going forward. -- Carlisle

play 1:15 Galaxy, Timbers trade goals in exciting sequence LA Galaxy's Rayan Raveloson executes a perfect bicycle kick and Jeremy Ebobisse responds instantly for the Timbers.

Rank 11. LA Galaxy

Previous ranking: 13

Next MLS match:August 4 vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

It has been somewhat of a rough patch of late, but the Galaxy broke out in style with a 4-1 thrashing of Portland on Saturday. Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez, Sacha Kljestan and Samuel Grandsir all scored for the Galaxy. -- Bonagura

Rank 12. Philadelphia Union

Previous ranking: 9

Next MLS match: August 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The latest sign that the Union is struggling to replicate last year's Supporters Shield form was visible in a 1-1 draw against Chicago, despite playing a man up for nearly an hour. Now it looks like Designated Player Jamiro Monteiro is likely on the move as well. -- Carlisle

Previous ranking: 14

Next MLS match: August 4 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

The Black-and-Red will be happy with the road point against Cincinnati after Moses Nyeman was red-carded early in the second half and Joseph Mora was sent off late in a 0-0 draw. Since a 2-5-0 start to the season, Hernan Losada's side has been steadily climbing the Eatern Conference table. -- Carlisle

play 0:20 CF Montreal's Wanyama swaps his jersey for some spaghetti Victor Wanyama revisits his famous old tweet by gifting a fan his jersey in exchange for some spaghetti.

Rank 14. CF Montreal

Previous ranking: 10

Next MLS match:August 4 vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Montreal is in danger of going into free-fall after losing on the road to Miami, its third defeat in a row. Now, a team that not long ago was solidly in the playoff places is about to be caught by the chasing pack. -- Carlisle

Rank 15. Real Salt Lake

Previous ranking: 16

Next MLS match: August 4 at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A scoreless draw against against Houston keeps RSL in the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and with a big opportunity ahead for them to make a statement in Los Angeles. -- Bonagura

Rank 16. FC Dallas

Previous ranking: 20

Next MLS match: August 4 at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira both scored as FC Dallas turned in one of its most impressive performances of the season, beating previously top-ranked Sporting Kansas City, 2-1. A win against Seattle on Wednesday would make it three straight wins against the top three teams in the Western Conference standings. -- Bonagura

play 1:07 Pomykal, Ferreira lead Dallas past Kansas City Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira both net goals as FC Dallas picks up a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Rank 17. Toronto FC

Previous ranking: 18

Next MLS match: August 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN+

Glass half-full: Toronto extended its unbeaten streak to five games with a 1-1 draw against Nashville. Glass half-empty: That's three home draws in a row since Chris Armas was fired, and reigning MVP Alejandro Pozuelo is injured again.-- Carlisle

Rank 18. San Jose Earthquakes

Previous ranking: 25

Next MLS match:August 4 at Portland, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

What a way for San Jose to end its 11-game win-less streak: on the road in Seattle. Cristian Espinoza's first-half goal provided the difference, but can the Quakes build off it? -- Bonagura

Rank 19. Vancouver Whitecaps

Previous ranking: 19

Next MLS match: August 8 at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Cristian Dajome's stoppage-time goal salvaged a point for the Whitecaps in a 2-2 draw against Minnesota in what will be their final "home" game played at Rio Tinto Stadium this year. After three away games, Vancouver will play its first game at BC Place on August 21. -- Bonagura