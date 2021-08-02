Another week of Major League Soccer fun is in the books, which means it's time to break things down and see where everyone sits. We had dramatic late comebacks -- Minnesota United's 95th-minute goal to draw with LAFC, a 91st-minute game-winner for New England, DC United's 92nd-minute goal to beat Cincinnati -- some statement wins (LA Galaxy over Portland, New York City FC over Columbus Crew) -- and talking points galore up and down the standings.
So let's get caught up with the rest of the action and see where your team sits in our Week 12 Power Rankings.
- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+
- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)
Rank 1. New England Revolution
Previous ranking: 2
Next MLS match: August 4 vs. Nashville SC, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
After taking seven shots without success, Adam Buksa finally found the net with his eighth to complete the Revs' impressive 3-2 comeback win against the Red Bulls. The continued stellar play of Carles Gil is almost routine by now, but his two assists -- taking him to 15 on the year -- have him comfortably on pace to set a new single-season assist record. -- Jeff Carlisle
Rank 2. Sporting Kansas City
Previous ranking: 1
Next MLS match: August 4 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
SKC has a recent habit of playing to the level of its competition. In its last six games, it has wins against Seattle, both LA teams and Colorado, but a loss to FC Dallas and a draw vs San Jose. Make sense of that if you can. -- Kyle Bonagura
Rank 3. New York City FC
Previous ranking: 9
Next MLS match:August 4 at Chicago Fire, 8 pm ET; ESPN+
NYCFC enjoyed its second dominant victory in a row in taking apart Columbus, 4-1. Forward Thiago Andrade continues to impress, converting on a deft lob for NYCFC's second after a gorgeous pass from Alfredo Morales put him in the clear. The challenge now for Ronny Deila's side is to replicate its home form on the road.-- Carlisle
Thiago scores inch-perfect lob for NYCFC
NYCFC beats the Columbus Crew in part because of this excellently timed finish by Thiago.
Rank 4. Nashville SC
Previous ranking: 4
Next MLS match:August 4 at New England Revolution, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
It was a long wait -- four seasons, in fact -- for Robert Castellanos to earn an MLS contract. He made the most of his MLS debut, scoring a goal in a 1-1 draw at Toronto. Nashville is now unbeaten in eight games and have lost just once this season.-- Carlisle
Rank 5. Seattle Sounders
Previous ranking: 3
Next MLS match: August 4 vs. FC Dallas, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
After starting the year with a 13-match unbeaten streak, Seattle has now dropped three of four, including a 1-0 defeat against San Jose on Saturday. A midseason lull, or reason for concern? -- Bonagura
Rank 6. Minnesota United
Previous ranking: 5
Next MLS match: August 7 vs Houston, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
They played two matches and pulled off two 2-2 draws this week, but they felt very different for the Loons. In the first one, Hasani Dotson scored five minutes into stoppage time to steal a point at LAFC, while Vancouver pulled a similar trick -- four minutes into stoppage time with a Cristian Dajome penalty goal -- on Saturday. -- Bonagura
Controversial late penalty helps Whitecaps draw Minnesota
Vancouver draws 2-2 with Minnesota United after Cristian Dajome converts a penalty kick in stoppage time.
Rank 7. Colorado Rapids
Previous ranking: 7
Next MLS match: August 7 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Andre Shinyashiki's early goal was all the Rapids needed in a 1-0 win against Austin, leaving them fourth in the Western Conference, but ahead of the third-place Galaxy on points per game. Meanwhile, Kellyn Acosta played a starring role at the Gold Cup, where Sam Vines also was a key figure. -- Bonagura
Rank 8. Orlando City
Previous ranking: 12
Next MLS match:August 4 vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Nani got the headlines, but it was Silvester van der Water who was the real hero, adding a goal and an assist late in the Lions' 3-2 win over Atlanta. Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar was the feel-good story of the week, with the cancer survivor making his MLS debut and recording the win.-- Carlisle
Rank 9. LAFC
Previous ranking: 8
Next MLS match: August 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
For the second time in three matches, LAFC conceded a late goal to change the result -- this time allowing Minnesota United to level the score, 2-2. For LAFC, though, the bigger news this week was trades that sent both Mark-Anthony Kaye and Corey Baird elsewhere in the Western Conference, with neither deal including a player in return. -- Bonagura
Rank 10. Columbus Crew
Previous ranking: 6
Next MLS match:August 4 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Crew didn't put up much resistance in a 4-1 defeat to NYCFC. The return of Gyasi Zardes from Gold Cup duty will help, but the defensive issues, highlighted by an overall lack of competitiveness within this squad, will be something to keep an eye on going forward. -- Carlisle
Galaxy, Timbers trade goals in exciting sequence
LA Galaxy's Rayan Raveloson executes a perfect bicycle kick and Jeremy Ebobisse responds instantly for the Timbers.
Rank 11. LA Galaxy
Previous ranking: 13
Next MLS match:August 4 vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
It has been somewhat of a rough patch of late, but the Galaxy broke out in style with a 4-1 thrashing of Portland on Saturday. Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez, Sacha Kljestan and Samuel Grandsir all scored for the Galaxy. -- Bonagura
Rank 12. Philadelphia Union
Previous ranking: 9
Next MLS match: August 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The latest sign that the Union is struggling to replicate last year's Supporters Shield form was visible in a 1-1 draw against Chicago, despite playing a man up for nearly an hour. Now it looks like Designated Player Jamiro Monteiro is likely on the move as well. -- Carlisle
Rank 13. D.C. United
Previous ranking: 14
Next MLS match: August 4 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
The Black-and-Red will be happy with the road point against Cincinnati after Moses Nyeman was red-carded early in the second half and Joseph Mora was sent off late in a 0-0 draw. Since a 2-5-0 start to the season, Hernan Losada's side has been steadily climbing the Eatern Conference table. -- Carlisle
CF Montreal's Wanyama swaps his jersey for some spaghetti
Victor Wanyama revisits his famous old tweet by gifting a fan his jersey in exchange for some spaghetti.
Rank 14. CF Montreal
Previous ranking: 10
Next MLS match:August 4 vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Montreal is in danger of going into free-fall after losing on the road to Miami, its third defeat in a row. Now, a team that not long ago was solidly in the playoff places is about to be caught by the chasing pack. -- Carlisle
Rank 15. Real Salt Lake
Previous ranking: 16
Next MLS match: August 4 at Los Angeles Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
A scoreless draw against against Houston keeps RSL in the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and with a big opportunity ahead for them to make a statement in Los Angeles. -- Bonagura
Rank 16. FC Dallas
Previous ranking: 20
Next MLS match: August 4 at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira both scored as FC Dallas turned in one of its most impressive performances of the season, beating previously top-ranked Sporting Kansas City, 2-1. A win against Seattle on Wednesday would make it three straight wins against the top three teams in the Western Conference standings. -- Bonagura
Pomykal, Ferreira lead Dallas past Kansas City
Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira both net goals as FC Dallas picks up a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Rank 17. Toronto FC
Previous ranking: 18
Next MLS match: August 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN+
Glass half-full: Toronto extended its unbeaten streak to five games with a 1-1 draw against Nashville. Glass half-empty: That's three home draws in a row since Chris Armas was fired, and reigning MVP Alejandro Pozuelo is injured again.-- Carlisle
Rank 18. San Jose Earthquakes
Previous ranking: 25
Next MLS match:August 4 at Portland, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
What a way for San Jose to end its 11-game win-less streak: on the road in Seattle. Cristian Espinoza's first-half goal provided the difference, but can the Quakes build off it? -- Bonagura
Rank 19. Vancouver Whitecaps
Previous ranking: 19
Next MLS match: August 8 at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Cristian Dajome's stoppage-time goal salvaged a point for the Whitecaps in a 2-2 draw against Minnesota in what will be their final "home" game played at Rio Tinto Stadium this year. After three away games, Vancouver will play its first game at BC Place on August 21. -- Bonagura
Rank 20. Portland Timbers
Previous ranking: 15
Next MLS match:August 4 vs. San Jose, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Portland's trouble away from home continued in a listless 4-1 loss at the LA Galaxy. The good news: Eryk Williamson is on his way back to the squad after a strong showing with the United States at the Gold Cup. -- Bonagura
Rank 21. New York Red Bulls
Previous ranking: 17
Next MLS match:August 4 vs. FC Cincinnati 8 pm ET; ESPN+
The Red Bulls' latest loss cut deep as New York blew two leads and a late collapse saw them on the losing end of a five-goal thriller against New England. After winning just once in their last seven games, the promised center-back reinforcements can't arrive soon enough.--Carlisle
Rank 22 Chicago Fire
Previous ranking:22
Next MLS match:August 4 vs. New York City FC, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Leave it to the Fire to show off something completely different, in this case Fabian Herbers sitting up when he's supposed to be lying down as part of a wall, and Philadelphia of course taking advantage and scoring. Credit Chicago, though, with gutting out a 1-1 draw after Wyatt Ormsberg was sent off in the first half. -- Carlisle
Frankowski nets looping header in Fire's draw with Union
Przemyslaw Frankowski's header gives the Chicago Fire a 1-0 lead over the Philadelphia Union.
Rank 23. Houston Dynamo
Previous ranking: 21
Next MLS match: August 4 at Austin, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Another week, another draw, as a scoreless match against Real Salt Lake led the Dynamo to share the points for the seventh time in their last eight games. -- Bonagura
Rank 24 Austin FC
Previous ranking: 23
Next MLS match: August 4 vs. Houston, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Goals are still awfully hard to come by for Austin FC, which was blanked for the third straight match and sixth time in seven in a 1-0 loss to Colorado. -- Bonagura
Rank 25. Inter Miami CF
Previous ranking: 27
Next MLS match:August 4 at Orlando City, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Is a Miami revival on the horizon? There's still a loooong way to go, but things are looking a bit better after Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in a 2-1 win over Montreal, taking his tally to seven for the season. Can the arrival of Ventura Alvarado stabilize the defense?-- Carlisle
Rank 26 FC Cincinnati
Previous ranking: 24
Next MLS match:August 4 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Cincinnati set a new team mark for disappointment in tying D.C. United, 0-0. That's quite an accolade given its miserable MLS history, but failing to take advantage of being a man up for most of the second half -- and two men up late -- while at home amounted to another head-shaking performance. -- Carlisle
Rank 27 Atlanta United FC
Previous ranking:26
Next MLS match:August 4 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Atlanta couldn't make the most of a pair of worldies from Josef Martinez and Marcelino Moreno and faltered late to lose at southeast rivals Orlando 3-2. Amid reports that Paulo Fonseca is in line to be the Five Stripes next manager, Atlanta's winless streak is now at 11 games. -- Carlisle