Mexico superstars Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Carlos Vela headline Major League Soccer's 28-man roster selected on Wednesday to represent the league at its All-Star Game on Aug. 25 in Los Angeles, where they will take on Liga MX's All-Star selections.

Seattle Sounders have contested four of the past five MLS Cups, winning two of them, and Brian Schmetzer's Western Conference-leading side is the best represented club in the league, with six stars heading to LA: Yeimar Gomez, Nouhou, Joao Paulo, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz. The Roldans are the first brothers in league history to ever play for the same All-Star team.

Fifteen of MLS' 27 clubs are represented in this year's team, with players having ties to 14 different countries. Twenty-four of the 28-man squad will be making their first ever All-Star appearances.

This year's team was determined by fan, player and media voting; MLS All-Star head coach Bob Bradley of hosts LAFC; and MLS commissioner Don Garber. Liga MX confirmed its roster last month, made up of nominees for the league's players of the season, as well as selections from Liga MX All-Star manager Juan Reynoso of Cruz Azul.

MLS All-Star roster

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Yeimar Gomez (Seattle Sounders), Jesus Murillo (LAFC), Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC), Alex Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Eduard Atuesta (LAFC), Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Damir Kreilach (Real Salt Lake), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United FC), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew).

Forwards: Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (LA Galaxy), Nani (Orlando City), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Diego Rossi (LAFC), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders), Daniel Salloi (Sporting Kansas City), Carlos Vela (LAFC).