Another week and two more wins for the scalding-hot New England Revolution. It was the usual suspects who keyed the Revs' win over Cincinnati as Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou were all heavily involved in a 4-1 win as the Revs extended their unbeaten run to nine games. While the Revs stay top, there are some other big movers with Atlanta United rising 12 spots on the back of a pair of wins, and Inter Miami also moving up with a 2-0 week.

It wasn't a week of sunshine and roses for all in MLS, though, as Columbus and Portland continued to plummet down our list. Find out where your team sits heading into the All-Star break in our Week 16 Power Rankings.

Rank 1. New England Revolution

Previous ranking: 1

Next MLS match: August 28 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

New England continued its torrid form, obliterating Cincinnati 4-1 thanks to its Killer B attack of Tajon Buchanan, Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa. At this point, the Revs are threatening to turn the Supporters' Shield race into a runaway.-- Jeff Carlisle

Rank 2. Seattle Sounders

Previous ranking: 3

Next MLS match: August 29 vs. Portland, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wins against FC Dallas and Columbus Crew SC propelled the Sounders back into first place in the Western Conference. Their win against the Crew featured one of the best finishes in MLS all year: Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored 88th- and 89th-minute goals to pull off a dramatic 2-1 comeback win. -- Kyle Bonagura

Rank 3. Sporting Kansas City

Previous ranking: 2

Next MLS match: August 28 vs. Colorado, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Sporting Kansas City drew 1-1 with Portland on a Daniel Salloi goal before a 0-0 draw with Minnesota. The two-point week saw SKC drop out of first place in the Western Conference. -- Bonagura

Rank 4. Colorado Rapids

Previous ranking: 7

Next MLS match: August 28 at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake avenged the Rapids' only loss in their last 10 matches. Headed into the short All-Star break, only two teams in MLS -- New England (2.23) and Seattle (2.0) -- are averaging more points per game than Colorado (1.95). -- Bonagura

Rank 5. New York City FC

Previous ranking: 4

Next MLS match: August 28 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 pm ET; ESPN+

It was a bit of a frustrating week for the Blues. Its midweek defeat to Philadelphia was followed by the postponement of its match against the New York Red Bulls due to inclement weather. Next up is a match against the Revs that NYCFC needs to win to get within touching distance of first place in the Eastern Conference. -- Carlisle

Rank 6. Orlando City

Previous ranking: 8

Next MLS match: August 27 vs. Inter Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Orlando manager Oscar Pareja continued to get mileage out of his depth pieces in the 1-0 win over Chicago. Tesho Akindele's foraging set up the lone goal, and goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar produced some critical saves late in the win. The Lions are now in second by themselves in the Eastern Conference.-- Carlisle

Rank 7. Nashville SC

Previous ranking: 5

Next MLS match: August 28 at Atlanta United, 3:30 p.m. ET, Univision and TUDN

A draw with Orlando kept Nashville solidly in the playoff places, but with their home heavy portion of the schedule now behind them, the difficult work begins for NSC, which has five of its next six matches on the road. C.J. Sapong continued his red hot form, scoring his fourth goal in his last three games.-- Carlisle

Rank 8. Philadelphia Union

Previous ranking: 10

Next MLS match: August 28 at D.C. United, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A blend of youth and experience helped the Union pick up four points during the past week. Seventeen-year-old Quinn Sullivan's late equalizer helped the Union salvage a 1-1 draw against Montreal, while Alejandro Bedoya's tally secured a 1-0 win over NYCFC.-- Carlisle

Rank 9. Minnesota United

Previous ranking: 9

Next MLS match: August 18 at Houston, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Minnesota United has not scored three goals in a game all year. Still, the Loons have consistently grinded out results over the first half of the season. To climb higher than fifth in the West, though, they will need to be more reliable in attack -- only three teams in MLS have scored fewer goals (22 in 20 games). -- Bonagura

Rank 10. Atlanta United FC

Previous ranking: 22

Next MLS match: August 28 vs. Nashville SC, 3:30 p.m. ET, Univision and TUDN

Rob Valentino's work as interim manager is done as Gonzalo Pineda now takes over. Valentino did it well, though, going 4-2-2 thanks to a pair of one-goal victories this week against Toronto and D.C. United. Josef Martinez is heating up as well -- his game winner against D.C. United gives him four in his last five games.-- Carlisle

Rank 11. San Jose Earthquakes

Previous ranking: 17

Next MLS match: September 4 vs. Colorado, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

A 2-1 win against the Galaxy in the California Clasico on Friday extended the Earthquakes' unbeaten streak to 10. The win -- which featured Jeremy Ebobisse's first goal with the Quakes -- brought San Jose back into a playoff spot after a long stay under the line. -- Bonagura

Rank 12. LA Galaxy

Previous ranking: 6

Next MLS match: August 28 at LAFC, 7 p.m. ET, FOX

The Galaxy have lost three straight in the span of seven days and have dropped to fourth in the Western Conference. In Friday's 2-1 loss at San Jose, a Niko Hamalainen own goal restored the Earthquakes' lead after Victor Vazquez scored for LA. -- Bonagura

Rank 13. Real Salt Lake

Previous ranking: 11

Next MLS match: August 29 at Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Currently sixth in the Western Conference, Real Salt Lake should feel good about where it sits going into the All-Star game. It is one of only four teams in the West with a positive goal differential and none of its seven losses have come by more than one goal. RSL is too far back to make a real threat to finish atop the standings, but is good enough to make a strong rise over the regular season's final two-plus months. -- Bonagura

Previous ranking: 13

Next MLS match: August 4 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

The Black-and-Red has lived by the press this season, and there have been moments where the tactic has left it vulnerable, like Saturday's encounter with Atlanta in which the Five Stripes created some clear transition opportunities. Not even the alertness of Yordy Reyna to score on a free kick from distance could prevent a 2-1 defeat, DCU's third straight. -- Carlisle

Rank 15. Inter Miami CF

Previous ranking: 24

Next MLS match: August 27 at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Break up the Herons! Miami recorded a pair of wins against Chicago and Toronto, which granted aren't exactly the most formidable of opponents. That said, Phil Neville's side will take it, as Rodolfo Pizzaro scored three goals during the week. An upcoming match against Orlando will be a better indicator of whether Miami's recovery is for real. -- Carlisle

Rank 16. Vancouver Whitecaps

Previous ranking: 19

Next MLS match: August 29 vs. Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

After 539 days away, Vancouver finally got to play a home game at BC Place and treated fans to a thrilling 2-1 win against LAFC. Ryan Gauld scored the 89th-minute winner to help the Whitecaps remain unbeaten over their last eight matches. -- Bonagura

Rank 17. CF Montreal

Previous ranking: 14

Next MLS match: August 27 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TVA Sports and TSN

Oh what might have been for Montreal. A priceless road win against Philadelphia looked to be in store, only for CFM to concede a late equalizer. At least the bleeding has stopped for Montreal, now unbeaten in three, and Djordje Mihailovic's goal puts him at four goals and six assists on the season. Montreal still slides due to the performances of other teams. -- Carlisle

Rank 18. FC Dallas

Previous ranking: 16

Next MLS match: August 29 at Austin FC, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

A midweek 1-0 loss home to Seattle followed by a 2-2 draw at Houston makes it one point in FC Dallas' last three matches. Dallas dropped to 11th in the Western Conference standings and while it is still in the playoff hunt, there is not enough consistency to feel optimistic about the second half of the season. -- Bonagura

Rank 19. New York Red Bulls

Previous ranking: 20

Next MLS match: August 28 vs. Chicago Fire, 6 pm ET; ESPN+

Prior to its postponed match against NYCFC last weekend, the Red Bulls got a badly needed win against the Crew that snapped its winless streak at seven games. There's still work to do to extend its run of 11 straight postseason appearances, but with youngster John Tolkin performing well in midfield, there's a glimmer of hope. -- Carlisle

Rank 20. Portland Timbers

Previous ranking: 18

Next MLS match: August 29 at Seattle, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Taking a point from a trip to Sporting Kansas City was a promising start to the week, but Portland fell flat in a 3-1 loss at Austin on Saturday. The Timbers are just below the playoff line but own the third-worst goal differential in MLS (-12). -- Bonagura

Rank 21. LAFC

Previous ranking: 15

Next MLS match: August 28 vs. LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. ET, FOX

LAFC's late-game defending continues to plague the team, as this time an 89th-minute winning goal from Ryan Gauld gave Vancouver a comeback 2-1 win. LAFC stumbles into its All-Star game hosting duties on a four-match losing streak and seven-match winless streak. -- Bonagura

Rank 22. Chicago Fire

Previous ranking: 21

Next MLS match: August 28 at New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The Fire fell back to Earth following a mini-revival, starting its' six-game road swing with a pair of defeats to Miami and Orlando. If the Fire are to have any hope of climbing back into the playoff race, it's going to have to find some semblance of form on the road, where it has failed to win all season.-- Carlisle

Rank 23. Columbus Crew

Previous ranking: 12

Next MLS match: August 27 vs. FC Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

The Crew is officially in free fall, with defeats to the New York Red Bulls and the Seattle Sounders extending Columbus' losing streak to six games. Now manager Caleb Porter is in danger of repeating his feat of winning MLS Cup one year and failing to reach the postseason the next.-- Carlisle

Rank 24. Austin FC

Previous ranking: 25

Next MLS match: August 29 vs. FC Dallas, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

At this point, it's all about looking for signs of progress for Austin and scoring three goals in the first 29 minutes against Portland (in a 3-1 win) certainly qualifies. The occasional breakout performances have come periodically throughout the season, but Austin is still looking for a prolonged period of success. -- Bonagura

Rank 25. Houston Dynamo

Previous ranking: 23

Next MLS match: August 28 vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Houston has one more chance -- against Minnesota on Saturday -- or it will have gone three straight calendar months without a win. The Dynamo extended its winless streak to 14 games with a 2-1 loss at Real Salt Lake and a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas. -- Bonagura

Rank 26. FC Cincinnati

Previous ranking: 26

Next MLS match: August 27 at Columbus Crew, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Cincinnati looked totally disinterested, conceding three first-half goals in falling 4-1 to high-flying New England, and extending its winless streak to 10 games. The search for a new GM continues too, hinting at yet another rebuild. -- Carlisle

Rank 27. Toronto FC

Previous ranking: 27

Next MLS match: August 27 at CF Montreal, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN+, TVA Sports and TSN

There was plenty of blame to go around in Toronto's 3-1 defeat to Miami, but the center of TFC's defense looked especially vulnerable, in particular in 1-v-1 situations. Whatever bounce the team got from Chris Armas' firing has long since disappeared. Toronto is dead last in the league and is winless in six.-- Carlisle