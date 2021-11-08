Valentin Castellanos reclaims a share of the MLS goal lead off a header to knot NYCFC up with Philadelphia. (0:49)

The 2021 MLS Cup playoff bracket is set following the last matchday of Major League Soccer's regular season, with the New England Revolution and the Colorado Rapids securing the top seeds in their respective conferences and first-round byes.

The MLS Cup playoffs begin Nov. 20, with the final set for Dec. 11.

- Final MLS regular season standings

Sunday's Decision Day saw several teams clinch postseason berths with results on the final day of the campaign. In the East, Orlando City beat CF Montreal 2-0, Atlanta United FC rallied past FC Cincinnati 2-1, and the New York Red Bulls drew 1-1 with Nashville SC to secure spots.

In the West, Colorado secured the top spot and a first-round bye by beating and eliminating LAFC. Real Salt Lake qualified with a last-gasp goal in a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. Minnesota United FC ousted the LA Galaxy in a 3-3 thriller to earn their spot. The Vancouver Whitecaps booked their berth with a 1-1 draw vs. Seattle Sounders FC.

New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos scored his 19th regular-season goal in a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union to win the MLS Golden Boot award, besting DC United's Ola Kamara for the award. Castellanos ended up tied with Kamara (who scored twice in D.C.'s 3-1 win over Toronto FC) in the goal column, but the NYCFC star had eight assists to Kamara's five.

The Revolution -- winners of their first-ever Supporters' Shield as the team with the most regular-season points -- had already secured the East's first-round bye and home-field advantage despite a 1-0 loss to Inter Miami CF. The Revs also set an MLS record for points in a single season (73) after eclipsing LAFC's previous record of 72 in 2019.

Defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew will miss out on the playoffs despite finishing the season with a win over the Chicago Fire.

Eastern Conference playoff bracket

No.1 New England Revolution (bye)

No. 2 Philadelphia Union vs. No. 7 New York Red Bulls

No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City SC

No. 4 NYCFC vs. No. 5 Atlanta United FC

Western Conference playoff bracket

No. 1 Colorado Rapids (bye)

No. 2 Seattle Sounders FC vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake

No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps

No. 4 Portland Timbers vs. No. 5 Minnesota United FC