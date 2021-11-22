Sebastian Blanco puts on a show in the second half with two impressive goals, leading the Timbers to a 3-1 win. (0:56)

Charlotte FC will plays its first Major League Soccer match on Feb. 26 at DC United and will host the LA Galaxy in its home opener on March 5.

Nashville's new 30,000-seat stadium will open May 1 with a game against Philadelphia, the league said Monday.

Other matches on Feb. 26 include the Vancouver Whitecaps at Columbus Crew, Colorado Rapids at LAFC, Toronto FC at FC Dallas, FC Cincinnati at Austin FC, the New York Red Bulls at San Jose Earthquakes, Chicago Fire at Inter Miami CF , New England Revolution at Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC at Philadelphia Union.

Matches on Feb. 27 include CF Montreal at Orlando City SC , Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC, NYCFC at LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake at Houston Dynamo FC and Nashville SC at Seattle Sounders FC.

Home openers on March 5 are Dallas at New England, New York Red Bulls at Toronto, Houston at Kansas City, Philadelphia at Montreal, Orlando at Chicago, Atlanta at Colorado, Seattle at Salt Lake, New York City at Vancouver, Nashville at Minnesota, D.C. at Cincinnati and LA Galaxy visiting Charlotte.

Montreal's home opener is against NYCFC on March 12 and the New York Red Bulls' home opener is against Minnesota on March 13.