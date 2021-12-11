An emotional Carles Gil thanks his New England Revolution teammates after being named the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP. (0:52)

Nashville SC is on the verge of acquiring forward Teal Bunbury from the New England Revolution in exchange for up $150,000 in allocation money, sources have told ESPN.

NSC will part with $75,000 in 2022 allocation money, and the amount could rise by another $75,000 if incentives are met. The deal is expected to be announced on Sunday when the MLS half-day trade window will open.

- Predict results in ESPN's Soccer Playoff Pick 'Em!

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Bunbury, 31, has spent the past eight seasons with the Revs, scoring 47 goals and adding 23 assists in 243 league and playoff appearances, showing both versatility and durability in the process.

Prior to his stint in New England, Bunbury spent four seasons with Sporting Kansas City, where he amassed 21 goals along with seven assists in 94 league and playoff appearances. He was part of the SKC team that won MLS Cup in 2013, although he was an unused substitute in the final.

Bunbury was born in Hamilton, Ontario and is the son of former Canadian international Alex Bunbury. The younger Bunbury is also a U.S. citizen through his mother, and despite representing Canada at youth international level, he opted to represent the United States in 2010. He went on to make four appearances for the USMNT, scoring his lone international goal in a friendly against Chile.