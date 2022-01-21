Tenerife and United States international defender Shaq Moore is the target of CF Montreal and Nashville SC, sources have told ESPN.

Tenerife-based journalist Juanjo Ramos was the first to report of general MLS interest in Moore. The sources told ESPN that Moore is seeking a loan move given that Tenerife are keen to hang onto the right-back. Moore would be subject to the MLS discovery process, with one source telling ESPN that Montreal holds his discovery rights -- akin to a right of first refusal.

Moore, 25, has been on the books of Tenerife for the past three seasons, amassing 85 league and cup appearances with the club. The Powder Springs, Georgia, native has found playing time tougher to come by this season, however, and with the World Cup looming, he is eager to move to MLS in search of more playing time.

Moore's youth career was spent at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, with a brief training stint with FC Dallas. In 2015, Moore signed with Huracan Valencia CF. He had stints with Oviedo's B team, Levante's reserves as well as Levante's first team. Included in this period was a loan spell with then Spanish second-tier side Reus. In 2019, he latched on with Tenerife, where he has been ever since.

At international level, Moore was a consistent presence at youth level before making his senior debut with the U.S. in 2018. He has gone on to make 13 appearances, scoring one goal against Canada in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.