For the second time in two months, Major League Soccer has a new record youngest player signing.

Maximo Carrizo, who turned 14 on Monday, signed a Homegrown contract with New York City FC, breaking the record set in January when Axel Kei (14 years, 15 days) signed with Real Salt Lake.

Prior to Kei's signing with RSL, the previous record had been held by Freddy Adu since 2004.

A midfielder with Argentinian heritage, Carrizo is not expected to play a role with the reigning MLS Cup champions' first team, however he could factor into the club's plans for NYCFC II, which begins play in the newly-formed MLS NEXT Pro League when it begins next month.

"It's an honor for me and my family to make MLS history by becoming the League's youngest player to sign a First Team contract," Carrizo said in a statement. "This is an incredible Club with amazing people, I'd like to thank everyone at NYCFC for believing in me and helping me take the next step in my career. I know I'm young and I have a lot to improve, but I am ready for the challenge and will work hard every day to show everyone what I am capable of."

He is the second 14-year-old NYCFC has signed to a first-team contract in recent months, joining Christian McFarlane, who signed in September. Carrizo's contract runs through the 2027 season and includes a team option for 2028.