Major League Soccer is investigating Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Dominguez over possible instances of verbal and emotional abuse directed by the player toward his ex-partner, sources told ESPN.

The league's investigation continues after a visit by Austin police on April 8 to the alleged victim's residence.

In the police report, a redacted copy of which was obtained by ESPN, Dominguez "was advised to not come back to the home as a result of report of family abuse."

On that same date, April 8, MLS indefinitely suspended Dominguez "pending an MLS investigation into possible off-field misconduct."

On Wednesday, an Austin FC spokesperson told ESPN: "After proactively providing preliminary information to Major League Soccer, Austin FC continues to help and work closely with MLS on its ongoing investigation. The club will refrain from further comment until the conclusion of that investigation."

Police filed no charges against Dominguez. A spokesperson for Austin police department said there is no further follow-up and no court proceedings.

The police spokesperson said that at this point the report is for documentation only, and that Dominguez wasn't arrested, and there is no open criminal investigation related to him.

In the Austin police report, the alleged victim said that she and Dominguez are separated, and that they live in different residences, but that Dominguez would assist her with support of her family.

A source told ESPN that the Austin FC contacted the league and domestic violence experts after receiving information about potential abuse by Dominguez.

Austin FC and MLS worked in conjunction with the Austin Police Department to put a safety plan in place to protect the alleged victim.