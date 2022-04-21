Diego Fagundez and Fabien Garcia come together and both collapse to the ground with the ultimate soccer flops. (0:35)

For a second year in a row, the MLS All-Star Game will feature a battle against Mexican top-flight Liga MX.

The announcement was made on Thursday, confirming that MLS' marquee players will take on the Liga MX All-Stars at Minnesota United FC's Allianz Field on Aug. 10.

The 19,600-seat stadium was previously revealed as the venue for the interleague exhibition last October, along with the news that Minnesota United's Adrian Heath would be the coach for the MLS All-Star roster.

Squads for both teams are set to be made public early this summer.

The 2022 All-Star Game (kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET) will be broadcast live on ESPN in the United States in English, as well as ESPN throughout Mexico and Latin America in Spanish.

In the first All-Star Game meeting between MLS and Liga MX last August, MLS walked away with a narrow win through penalties at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium.

Following a 1-1 draw in regulation time, MLS claimed a 3-2 shootout victory thanks to a penalty-winning goal from then FC Dallas and current U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi.

"Last year's match between the MLS All-Stars and the LIGA MX All-Stars was the most competitive MLS All-Star Game ever, and we're pleased to renew the rivalry between the two leagues this summer," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota.

"Beyond the game, All-Star Week will celebrate our sport with a series of cultural and community initiatives for the passionate soccer fans of the region. It will be an unforgettable week in Minnesota."

Since announcing a partnership in 2018, both Liga MX and MLS have worked together through not only the All-Star Game, but also through collaborations like the Campeones Cup and Leagues Cup.

Serving as a preview for 2023's expanded Leagues Cup summer tournament that will include all MLS and Liga MX clubs, an LA Galaxy vs. Chivas and LAFC vs. Club America double-header on Aug. 3 at Southern California's SoFi Stadium was revealed earlier this month.

A source indicated to ESPN that there will not be a Leagues Cup tournament in 2022 but that, in addition to the double-header at SoFi Stadium, there will likely be a collection of one-off matches that have yet to be made official.