The Seattle Sounders received adulation from across Major League Soccer when they defeated Pumas to win the CONCACAF Champions League -- the first MLS club to do so since 2000. It was a watershed moment for the league, manifestation of its goals to rival and eventually eclipse Mexico's Liga MX, but it came at a cost.

By the time the continental crown was draped in Rave Green, Seattle sat near the bottom of the Western Conference, albeit with multiple games in hand. Since, the Sounders have taken 13 points from 21 available, and now find themselves seventh in the West -- the last playoff place in the conference.

Unsurprisingly, after a week in which Brian Schmetzer's side thumped Vancouver 4-0 and weathered a visit from LAFC to earn a well-deserved 1-1 draw, they've consistently climbed up our order. Just shy of their halfway point in the 2022 season, the Sounders appear poised to continue their rise toward the top.

With Week 15 in the books, Austin Lindberg and Dan Hajducky look at the results, break down where all 28 teams stand after a wild weekend of action and bring you the latest edition of the MLS Power Rankings.

Steve Cherundolo's team traveled to Seattle to pick up a hard-fought draw against the Sounders. It's not the glamourous statement win we've come to expect from the Supporters' Shield leaders, but coming from behind and earn a point against the continental champions, who are rounding into form, demonstrates the gritty mentality that LAFC will need in order to make a deep playoff run. -- Lindberg

NYCFC are still East leaders in mid-June, despite playing at least a game less than the next seven teams beneath them in the standings. A little luck over the weekend and they might be three points clear instead of the one: A controversial (but correct) non-PK call on a Talles Magno breakaway and a Valentin Castellanos crossbar (followed by a squandered breakaway in the second half) kept NYCFC level with Colorado. They were, as usual, dominant -- and uncharacteristically unlucky. They've still only allowed 11 goals all season and boast a plus-15 goal differential. -- Hajducky

Imagine what RSL could do with a consistently productive No. 9. Salt Lake created 11 scoring chances in its 2-0 win over San Jose, with an expected goal figure (xG) of 2.70, but forwards Bobby Wood and Sergio Cordova were kept off the score sheet despite having more than 1.00 xG between them. Those two are the team's leading scorers, with three each, having played 14 and 15 games, respectively. -- Lindberg

Austin was out-possessed, out-chanced, and for 46 minutes playing with 10 men, and yet the Verde still found a way to steal a 1-0 win in Montreal through Maxi Urruti. Only New York City FC and LAFC have a better goal differential than the second-year club in 2022. -- Lindberg

With a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal Hudson River Derby looming at home on Wednesday, the Red Bulls took care of business against Toronto, 2-0 courtesy of (no shock) Lewis Morgan and Luquinhas stunners -- two Red Bulls who seemingly had scoring golazos on their 2022 vision board. Backstop Carlos Coronel's multiple breakaway saves kept Toronto off the scoreboard; min. 1,200 minutes, only Andre Blake and Sean Johnson have allowed fewer goals in 2022. -- Hajducky

Dejan Joveljic replaced the injured Victor Vazquez on 32 minutes, and scored the Galaxy's 88th-minute equalizer against Portland. The 22-year-old Serbia international now has three goals and two assists in his past two appearances, and with just 284 minutes of action this season, is making a case for more-consistent inclusion in Greg Vanney's attack. -- Lindberg

Alejandro Bedoya's 17th-minute left-footed banger wasn't enough to separate the Union from FC Cincinnati, who've already tied its best-ever MLS win tally in 2022. It's been a puzzling stretch for Philly, who lead MLS with eight draws and have managed only two wins in league play going back to April 9. It's still one of the best squads in the league, currently third in the East, but the Union need to reclaim their ability to keep a lead; they're tied for an MLS-high five draws after pulling ahead. -- Hajducky

Nashville has found itself higher up our rankings than the table would suggest, largely because it managed to keep its head above water during an eight-game road trip to start the season. Surely a home-heavy schedule, following the opening of GEODIS Park in May, would lead to the Music City outfit push on to the top of the West, right? NSC have taken just nine points from 18 at their new home, including suffering their first defeat at the ground on Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City. -- Lindberg

play 0:45 Felipe Hernandez sneaks in a long-range free kick goal Felipe Hernandez skips a free kick past everyone to put Sporting Kansas City up 1-0.

Dallas dictated the tempo and created the better of the chances, but a lack of clinical finishing cost the hosts, who fell 2-0 to visiting Vancouver, who rarely looked threatening despite the edge where it matters most: on the scoreboard. -- Lindberg

MVP frontrunner Djordje Mihailovic is still sidelined with an ankle injury and appears to have suffered a setback ... bad news for Montreal, who was held scoreless Saturday for the first time since the 2022 opener, to 10-man Austin no less. Montreal is still very much in the thick of it despite being middle of the road (7W-6L-2D; 4W-3L-0D, 3W-3L-2D home/away) in a few categories (28 goals for, 27 against). After previously scoring twice or more in six of seven, Montreal has been held to one or less in three of its past four. Romell Quioto and Kei Kamara have only found the net three times combined in Montreal's past seven: that has to change. -- Hajducky

Orlando City ended its four-match winless streak on Saturday, tossing Houston aside 2-1. The first five games of the season, Orlando only let up more than a goal in a game once; in May, it was two or more in every game but one. It's the only East team in the top six with a negative goal differential and is tied for 18th in chances created. It's any guess which team will show up: the side who'll hang with New England and Austin or the one who'll concede four to Montreal and LAFC. -- Hajducky

So often in MLS, clubs live and die by the performances of their Designated Players. If you're getting bang for your buck from your highest earners, chances are, you'll go far. In a week in which Seattle beat Vancouver 4-0 and ground out a 1-1 draw with Supporters' Shield leaders LAFC, DPs Nicolas Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz and Albert Rusnak scored four of the Sounders' five goals. -- Lindberg

play 0:46 Ruidiaz scores again to put Sounders up 3-0 Raul Ruidiaz once again puts in a cool finish as Seattle piles it on against Vancouver.

The Rapids were lucky to catch in-form NYCFC on a night when 2021 Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos was lacking that last little bit of precision in his shooting -- Colorado was out-chanced by a three-to-one ratio and the Blues from the Bronx had an xG more than four times better than their guests -- but any time you leave Yankee Stadium with a share of the spoils, it's a result. -- Lindberg

What a game-winner from Gustavo Bou, huh? La Pantera threw his hat in the ring for Goal of the Year and extended the Revs' MLS unbeaten streak to eight in doing so. The early-season fear around Gillette has subsided; since April 23, only NYCFC have taken more points (20) than the Revolution (16). Even as Matt Turner heads to Arsenal, New England has hit its stride, with reigning MVP Carles Gil leading MLS in touches, chances created and assists. -- Hajducky

El Rey is back: Josef Martinez found the net for the first time since March in a 2-0 victory over 10-man Inter Miami that wasn't really ever that close. Atlanta has only lost one of its past five MLS matches. If Martinez can harness the form that saw him score 82 goals from 2017-2019 -- 29 more than any other player -- injury-decimated Atlanta could surprise. It's created an MLS-high 174 chances, largely thanks to the revelatory Brooks Lennon (42, third-most chances created in MLS). -- Hajducky

Only two MLS teams concede more often than FC Cincinnati (eight goals allowed) when they're ahead: New England (14) and Montreal (10). Cincy, unfortunately, scores less often than either. A homestand would usually be a good thing, but the Orange and Blue -- who play three of their next four at TQL Stadium -- are tied for the fewest home wins in the East. They fare far better on the road, where they're tied for the second-most away wins in MLS. -- Hajducky

play 0:53 Torres sets up Kara to give Orlando City the lead Facundo Torres sets up Ercan Kara perfectly to put Orlando in front in the first half against Houston.

Following a 2-1 defeat in Orlando, a score line that flattered the visitors a great deal, Houston has taken just seven points from its past nine matches. That's sample size is just less than two thirds of the Dynamo's season so far, and it's a pace that's outperformed by the 0.88 points per game that saw coach Tab Ramos dismissed last winter. -- Lindberg

Anyone who's watched the Loons this season has wondered where they'd be if not for Dayne St. Clair, whose performances between the sticks have been deserving of MVP consideration. On Saturday night, he conceded one softy, and was bested by a spectacular Gustavou Bou free kick as Minnesota fell 2-1 in New England. And that's where Minnesota would be without its No. 1 goalkeeper: on the losing end. -- Lindberg

Inter Miami, who only lost one MLS contest in May, started off June with a 2-0 drubbing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, down a man for the last 60 minutes and change. In Year Three of the Miami experiment, Inter have lost more than half of their 72 league matches. Inter Miami were supposed to be an offensive juggernaut and, excluding expansion teams Austin and Charlotte, only FC Cincinnati has scored fewer goals (72) than Miami's (76) going back to the start of the 2020 MLS season -- and only San Jose (148) has conceded more often (137). It's rough down in Beckhamville. -- Hajducky

It's early, but Charlotte looks improved under new gaffer Christian Lattanzio -- who led his men to a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls and a 1-1 draw with Columbus in successive weeks. The main emphasis? Lattanzio says it's making sure his squad play "the same, home and away." Understandable. Charlotte is tied for the MLS lead with six home wins, but still hasn't managed to win on the road. It creates chances on the road, but just can't seem to capitalize (five away goals for on 61 chances); if it even becomes average on the road, Bank of America Stadium could be hopping come playoff time. -- Hajducky