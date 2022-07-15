Toronto FC has completed the signing of free agent winger Federico Bernardeschi to a Designated Player contract through 2026, the club announced on Friday.

Bernardeschi is the third Serie A veteran to join up with TFC in recent months, joining winger Lorenzo Insigne and defender Domenico Criscito.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"We are thrilled to add Federico to our team," said Toronto FC President Bill Manning. "As a player and a person, we believe he's exactly what we need right now, both on the field and in the locker room. Federico has proven himself to be a champion and a leader at Juventus and for the Italian national team and brings a pedigree to Toronto that's second to none."

Bernardeschi, 28, spent the last five seasons playing with Juventus, where he scored 12 goals in 183 league and cup appearances. During his time in Turin, Bernardeschi was part of teams that won three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and two Supercoppa Italianas.

Bernardeschi came up through ranks of Fiorentina's academy, starting there as a nine-year-old. He made his professional debut while on loan with Crotone in 2013. He went on to make 93 appearances with Fiorentina, scoring 23 goals in all competitions.

"Having met with Federico a couple of weeks ago, we think he's a great fit for what we're trying to build here at TFC and look forward to getting him on the field," said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley. "He's an attacking player who is also known for working hard for the team. Federico's a left footed player who's comfortable playing on the right wing but can also slide into a central position when needed."

At the international level, Bernardeschi has earned 38 caps and scored six goals for Italy. He was part of the side that won Euro 2020, and scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out victory over England in the final.