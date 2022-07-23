Cecilio Domínguez scores in the 61st minute as Austin FC keeps the pressure against FC Cincinnati, 4-0. (0:53)

Cecilio Domínguez scores his second goal of the match (0:53)

Austin FC and Cecilio Dominguez mutually agreed to terminate the midfielder's MLS contract effective Saturday.

Dominguez, 27, tallied two goals in four starts this season but has not played since March 20.

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S. only)

- Soccer on ESPN+: FC Daily | Futbol Americas

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The league suspended him on April 8 pending an investigation into a report of a domestic incident with his partner. He was reinstated on May 4.

Dominguez, of Paraguay, shared the team lead with seven goals and added four assists in 34 games (29 starts) during Austin's debut MLS season in 2021.

His exit opens up a designated player spot for an Austin FC side that sits second in the Western Conference.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Austin is set to sign Argentine winger Emiliano Rigoni from Brazilian side Sao Paulo for a fee of $4 million.