Alejandro Moreno debates whether LAFC's Gareth Bale and Carlos Vela are the best duo in Major League Soccer. (1:47)

Bale & Vela vs. Insigne & Bernardeschi! Who are the best duo in MLS? (1:47)

LAFC's Gareth Bale leads Major League Soccer in shirt sales for the 2022 season, according to rankings released by the league.

Bale's jersey is the best-selling in MLS for this campaign, ahead of Charlotte FC's Christian Fuchs in second, LAFC teammate Carlos Vela in third, LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez in fourth and Atlanta United's Josef Martinez in fifth.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

MLS compiled the table based on overall retail sales of jerseys on MLSstore.com from the start of the season until Sept. 1.

Bale already appears to have made an impact at LAFC having signed for them in June after leaving Real Madrid.

The Wales international has scored two goals in nine MLS games since then as he prepares to lead his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

Fuchs' presence on the list is more surprising, with the left-back having joined Charlotte last year after a six-year spell at Leicester City.

Strikers Vela, Hernandez and Martinez fill out the top five with a combined 195 MLS goals between them.

Top five best-selling MLS jerseys for 2022 season

1. Gareth Bale (LAFC)

2. Christian Fuchs (Charlotte FC)

3. Carlos Vela (LAFC)

4. Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy)

5. Josef Martinez (Atlanta United)