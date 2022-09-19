MLS Power Rankings: LAFC, Philadelphia battle for Shield; playoff hopes dim for Revs, Sounders

Take a deep breath. It's time for the international break and everyone (except for the LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes, FC Cincinnati and Seattle Sounders -- surprise!) gets to relax.

Let's take stock of where we stand: six teams have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, six teams have clinched playoff spots, LAFC has clinched the No. 1 seed in the West and three teams have a chance to win the Supporters Shield.

That leaves only a few hundred permutations of ways for the season to finish. That break could not have come at a better time, but before we all try to reset our overwhelmed brains, let's rank some teams.

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S.)

- Soccer on ESPN+: FC Daily | Futbol Americas

Previous ranking: 1

Next MLS match: Oct. 1 vs. Charlotte, 5:30 p.m. ET

They ... didn't ... score? That's allowed? Of course they also kept a clean sheet so they came back from Atlanta with a point.

Previous ranking: 2

Next MLS match: Oct. 1 vs. D.C., 7:30 p.m. ET

It shouldn't be so hard to beat Chicago and New England, but we're at the "wow, you didn't win by more while clinching a top two seed?" stage in Montreal's rise. Let's fast forward to the playoffs and see these guys cook.

Previous ranking: 3

Next MLS match: Oct. 2 vs. Portland, 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN Deportes

A draw in Minnesota and a win over Houston have the Black and Gold in the pole position for the Shield with two weeks to go, but do you trust them to win their last two and hold off Philly?

Previous ranking: 5

Next MLS match: Oct. 1 vs. Vancouver, 10 p.m. ET

They limited Hany Mukhtar to just one goal this time around and got a point for their efforts.

Previous ranking: 4

Next MLS match: Oct. 1 vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m. ET

After a season full of games where they controlled things, but couldn't close it out for full points, Dallas went to San Jose and stole a point in a match they spent on their heels. Look at them adding a fun new tool to their belt.

Previous ranking: 8

Next MLS match: Oct. 2 vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m. ET

Nashville will feel like they deserved three points, not one, against Austin, but that point is good enough to have them in position for a home playoff game. Open up those shiny GEODIS Park gates for a playoff game and grime the place up a bit.

Previous ranking: 7

Next MLS match: Oct. 1 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET

The hostile environs of Yankee Stadium were just too much for MLS's best road team.

Previous ranking: 10