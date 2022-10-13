LA Galaxy striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Golden Boot winner Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC were among the nominees for Major League Soccer's MVP award.

LAFC's Cristian Arango, goalkeeper Andre Blake from the Philadelphia Union and Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi were also on the list announced on Thursday for the award named after league legend Landon Donovan.

Blake kept the most clean sheets in MLS this season with 15 for the Union, while Mukhtar led all scorers in MLS with 23 goals in 2022, one more than Driussi. Hernandez had 18 goals for the Galaxy, with all five of the nominees' teams headed for the MLS postseason.

LAFC's Steve Cherundolo, the Philadelphia Union's Jim Curtin, and CF Montréal's Wilfried Nancy were among the candidates nominated for the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award.

Winners will be announced over the course of the MLS Cup playoffs, which begin Saturday, while the league's Best XI will be revealed on Nov. 1.