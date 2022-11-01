Nashville's Hany Mukhtar takes matters into his own hands, scoring a trio of goals to lead his club to victory. (2:05)

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar has been named the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player after a season in which he scored 23 goals to win the Golden Boot, the league announced Tuesday.

Mukhtar won 48.03% of the vote from players, club technical staff and the media, far ahead of second-placed Sebastian Driussi of Austin FC (16.8%).

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (7.87%) was third, ahead of LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (3.6%) and LAFC's Cristian "Chicho" Arango (3.53%).

Mukhtar's total of 34 goal contributions, including 11 assists, was tied for the fifth most in a single season in MLS history. He scored or assisted on 65.4% of Nashville SC's goals in 2022, which was the most by a single player in MLS during the season.

Nashville finished fifth in the Western Conference before being knocked out of the playoffs by the LA Galaxy in Round One.

Mukhtar, 27, is the first German-born player and the first in Nashville club history to be named MLS MVP.

List of MLS MVP award winners

2022 - Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC

2021 - Carles Gil, New England Revolution

2020 - Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC

2019 - Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC

2018 - Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

2017 - Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers

2016 - David Villa, New York City FC

2015 - Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto FC

2014 - Robbie Keane, LA Galaxy

2013 - Mike Magee, Chicago Fire

2012 - Chris Wondolowski, San Jose Earthquakes

2011 - Dwayne De Rosario, D.C. United

2010 - David Ferreira, FC Dallas

2009 - Landon Donovan, LA Galaxy

2008 - Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Columbus Crew

2007 - Luciano Emilio, D.C. United

2006 - Christian Gomez, D.C. United

2005 - Taylor Twellman, New England Revolution

2004 - Amado Guevara, NY/NJ MetroStars

2003 - Preki Radosavljevic, Kansas City

2002 - Carlos Ruiz, LA Galaxy

2001 - Alex Pineda Chacon, Miami Fusion

2000 - Tony Meola, Kansas City

1999 - Jason Kreis, Dallas Burn

1998 - Marco Etcheverry, D.C. United

1997 - Preki Radosavljevic, Kansas City Wizards

1996 - Carlos Valderrama, Tampa Bay Mutiny