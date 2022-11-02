Fans traveling to Saturday's MLS Cup final at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium will have to make do without any parking at the event, LAFC confirmed Tuesday.

LAFC will host MLS Cup against the Philadelphia Union at 1 p.m. local time, but the University of Southern California's college football game against the University of California-Berkeley next door at the LA Memorial Coliseum that night means MLS' showpiece event will have to play second fiddle -- at least when it comes to parking.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

USC regularly draws over 60,000 fans at the Coliseum, while Banc of California has a capacity of around 22,000.

Also counting against MLS, LAFC was only confirmed as host of MLS Cup following its victory over Austin FC in Sunday's Western Conference final. LAFC has hosting priority after finishing the regular season with the best record in MLS.

Banc of California Stadium is located a stone's throw from the USC's home at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"In one of the greatest sports cities in the world, it's not surprising that we find ourselves in a unique and challenging situation with same-day events in Expo Park," LAFC co-president and CBO Larry Freedman said in a team release.

"We are fortunate to be able to work with our partners at Metro and the Dodgers to provide the best possible alternatives for our fans and supporters attending the MLS Cup on Saturday."

LAFC is encouraging fans to make the trip using Metro, free LAFC park & ride Shuttles from Dodger Stadium or rideshare apps.

Expo Park/USC station on the Expo line is a short walk from Banc of California Stadium in Exposition park. Fans can plan their trip via the Transit app or Metro Trip Planner.

Fans will also be able to park at Dodger Stadium from 9 a.m. with buses available to shuttle fans the roughly six-mile trip on a constant loop to Banc of California Stadium and back to Dodger Stadium after the match.

Those looking to tailgate before the big game will be disappointed, however, with no tailgating allowed at Dodger Stadium.