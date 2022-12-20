Every MLS club's 2023 schedule, all in one place

The calendar may still read 2022, but it won't stay that way for long. With the new year waiting to be rung in, Major League Soccer has announced its full 2023 schedule.
There will be plenty of highlights throughout the season, but Opening Day will have no shortage of headlines, with MLS Cup champions LAFC taking on the LA Galaxy in an early-season El Trafico at the Rose Bowl. Elsewhere, the league's 29th club St. Louis City SC will play their very first game, taking on third-year tearm Austin FC in the Texas capital.
With the league's footprint continuing its steady growth, featuring more teams in more locations than ever before, now is the perfect time to begin planning an away day holiday to follow your local club on the road. Or to block off your calendar to make sure your schedule's freed up for when your biggest rivals come to town.
Check out all 29 teams' full schedules for the 2023 season right here:
Eastern Conference
Atlanta United
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire
FC Cincinnati
Columbus Crew
D.C. United
Inter Miami
CF Montreal
Nashville SC
New England Revolution
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls
Orlando City
Philadelphia Union
Toronto FC
Western Conference
Austin FC
Colorado Rapids
FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo
LAFC
LA Galaxy
Minnesota United
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders
Sporting Kansas City
St. Louis City (still to come)
Vancouver Whitecaps