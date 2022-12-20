        <
        >

          Every MLS club's 2023 schedule, all in one place

          3:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The calendar may still read 2022, but it won't stay that way for long. With the new year waiting to be rung in, Major League Soccer has announced its full 2023 schedule.

          There will be plenty of highlights throughout the season, but Opening Day will have no shortage of headlines, with MLS Cup champions LAFC taking on the LA Galaxy in an early-season El Trafico at the Rose Bowl. Elsewhere, the league's 29th club St. Louis City SC will play their very first game, taking on third-year tearm Austin FC in the Texas capital.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)

          With the league's footprint continuing its steady growth, featuring more teams in more locations than ever before, now is the perfect time to begin planning an away day holiday to follow your local club on the road. Or to block off your calendar to make sure your schedule's freed up for when your biggest rivals come to town.

          Check out all 29 teams' full schedules for the 2023 season right here:

          Eastern Conference

          Atlanta United
          Charlotte FC
          Chicago Fire
          FC Cincinnati
          Columbus Crew
          D.C. United
          Inter Miami
          CF Montreal
          Nashville SC
          New England Revolution
          New York City FC
          New York Red Bulls
          Orlando City
          Philadelphia Union
          Toronto FC

          Western Conference

          Austin FC
          Colorado Rapids
          FC Dallas
          Houston Dynamo
          LAFC
          LA Galaxy
          Minnesota United
          Portland Timbers
          Real Salt Lake
          San Jose Earthquakes
          Seattle Sounders
          Sporting Kansas City
          St. Louis City (still to come)
          Vancouver Whitecaps