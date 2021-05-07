Shaka Hislop unveils the latest edition of his power rankings, with the two UCL finalists sitting top. (1:26)

Pep Guardiola has said winning the Premier League is more important than lifting the Champions League.

Manchester City can seal their third title in four years with victory over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Notebook: Man City, Chelsea ponder €60m Lewandowski move

- Will it be Man City or Chelsea to lift UCL trophy?

They will also face Thomas Tuchel's side in the Champions League final on May 29 but Guardiola said domestic dominance is a greater prize.

"Always, I've said the Premier League is the most important title," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "I would say, financially for the club, qualification for the Champions League is the most important title, maybe.

"But there is no doubt what is the most important thing. Of course, the Champions League is so special, it's nice, but this one [the Premier League] means consistency and many things.

"We have four games left to get two points, one victory, and tomorrow is our first match of them. We're going to try to get it."

City have four games left to get the points they need to lift the title while Chelsea, fourth in the table, are likely to be battling for a place in the top four until the final weekend.

There are still three weeks until the Champions League showdown in Istanbul but Guardiola is hoping to wrap up the Premier League as quickly as possible.

"There is not one thought about the final of the Champions League because we don't have the Premier League in our hands," Guardiola added.

"When we have the Premier League, hopefully tomorrow, then the focus will be on the final of the Champions League, and everything will be related to the final. I'm so cautious, I think if you don't have it, you don't talk about it.

"Still we need points and we have to get them as soon as possible to celebrate it."