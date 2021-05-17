Nedum Onuoha lays out how Manchester City overcame a slow start and a slew of injuries to win the Premier League for the third time in four years. (1:22)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players they will not be ready for the Champions League final if they do not prepare properly for the final two games of the Premier League campaign.

City have already been crowned Premier League champions but have games against Brighton and Everton to play before the Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto on May 29.

Guardiola said preparations for Chelsea have not yet begun and he has told his squad to focus on the next two fixtures.

"We'll have six days to focus on the final after Everton," Guardiola told a news conference on Monday.

"Now it is Brighton. You work to prepare for the final as good as possible. We won't be ready if we don't prepare for Brighton. I didn't speak one second about Chelsea. We'll play to win again [against Brighton and Everton] and this is the best way to arrive to the final. In the six days, we'll be more focused on Chelsea."

Ferran Torres is in line to start against Brighton after his hat trick in the 4-3 win over Newcastle on Friday.

The 21-year-old has had to wait for opportunities during his first season at the Etihad Stadium and Guardiola said the forward is benefitting from being more positive.

"There is up and down with all players," Guardiola added, who also revealed Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after injury.

"Ferran was in an incredible mood when he arrived, then upset with the world for many situations and he didn't play good.

"When he smiled again he started playing good. It depends on the confidence of the players. We can help them but it's up to them. Football rewards you when you are positive. When you complain all the time people go over you and they play.

"Football doesn't wait. If you're not in the right moment another guy will take your position. When you are positive, they always play good."