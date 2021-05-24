Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has no concerns about the appointment of Mateu Lahoz as the referee for the Champions League final despite his history with the Spanish official.

Lahoz was heavily criticised by Guardiola for his performance in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg tie in 2018 when City went out to Liverpool.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Guardiola said Lahoz "likes to be different, he likes to be special" after ruling out a goal from Leroy Sane but the City manager said he "could not care less" that he will take charge against Chelsea in Porto on Saturday.

"Not one second [has he thought about it]," Guardiola said at a news conference on Monday. "I could not care less. I am so confident in my team. You cannot imagine how confident I am in my team and what we have to do."

City head into the game having lost twice to Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard, once in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley and again in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium. It has led to a suggestion that Chelsea will have a mental edge going into the final but Guardiola does not agree.

Pep Guardiola said he is confident his team can win the Champions League. Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Chelsea create problems for all the teams," he added. "Congratulations on the two games they beat us, this is another competition, the final, we will see what happens.

"We are going to face them, knowing what we have to do to beat them. I am more concerned with what we have to do with the ball, our strategy without the ball, strategy with the ball, this is what I will do in the last few days before the final."

Meanwhile, Ilkay Gundogan has confirmed he is fit to face Chelsea after suffering an injury during the defeat to Brighton.

"I am alright," he said. "I was a bit more cautious in the Brighton game, because of the knock on my knee I started to feel all the muscles around but I didn't miss any training sessions so I am feeling good."