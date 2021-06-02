Phil Foden is in contention to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale by being voted the men's PFA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the same season after the Manchester City midfielder was shortlisted to win both awards by his fellow professionals.

The England international is one of four City players on the shortlist for the senior award, alongside last year's winner Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and this season's Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year, Ruben Dias. Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane complete the six-man list.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

In the Young Player of the Year section, Foden is up against Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (last year's winner), Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, United forward Mason Greenwood, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Foden goes into England's Euro 2020 campaign having won the Premier League and Carabao Cup with City this season, as well as helping Pep Guardiola's team reach the Champions League final before losing to Chelsea in Porto at the weekend.

The 21-year-old scored 16 goals in all competitions for City this season and his performances have now put him in line to claim the PFA's two main awards. Tottenham forward Bale won both in 2012-13, while Ronaldo also did the double with United in 2006-07. Former Aston Villa striker Andy Gray (1976-77) is the only other player to win both PFA awards in the same season.

City defender Dias would become the first player since Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, in 2017-18, to win both the PFA and FWA award if he is announced the winner of the poll, voted for by players in English football, when it is revealed on Sunday June 6.

England captain Kane has been shortlisted after winning the Premier League Golden Boot and ending the season as leading assist maker in the league.

Sunday will also see the announcement of the winners of the women's PFA Player of the Year and Women's Young Player of the Year. Like Foden, City's Lauren Hemp is up for both awards.

Chelsea trio Ann-Katrin Berger, Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr have all been shortlisted after helping their club to the Women's Super League title, while Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Sam Mewis are the three City players on the list.

Alongside Hemp on the Young Player list are Ebony Salmon (now with Racing Louisville after leaving Bristol City), United's Ella Toone and Lauren James, Chelsea's Niamh Charles and City's Ellie Roebuck.