Gab Marcotti explains why he thinks Phil Foden will become the next David Silva after fantastic form vs. Arsenal. (1:09)

Manchester City are hopeful that Phil Foden will be available for the start of the new Premier League season despite the midfielder being left on crutches by the injury which ruled him out of the Euro 2020 final, sources have told ESPN.

Foden sat out England's penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy after picking up the problem in training two days before the Wembley showpiece.

England manager Gareth Southgate initially branded the injury "minor" but after undergoing scans, the 21-year-old was left needing crutches and a protective boot on his right foot.

Foden has been granted an extended break following international duty -- along with England teammates Kyle Walker, John Stones and Raheem Sterling -- and is not due back in training until August.

City kick off their campaign with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 15. Pep Guardiola's champions are also due to face FA Cup winners Leicester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Aug. 7.

Foden played a starring role for City last season, scoring 16 goals in 50 appearances. He started twice for England during the European Championship -- in the win over Croatia and the draw with Scotland in the group stages -- and came off the bench during the semifinal victory over Denmark.

Meanwhile, City have announced the signing of goalkeeper Scott Carson on a permanent deal.

The 35-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at the Etihad Stadium from Derby County but has now penned a one-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2022.

"It's a pleasure and a privilege to be part of the setup here at City," Carson said. "To be around Pep and his backroom staff is fantastic and I feel I have learnt so much since I joined in 2019.

"The lads made me feel at home straight away and I have loved every second of my two years here. To commit for another year was such an easy decision. I want to continue pushing the other goalkeepers we have here and I want to make sure my experience rubs off on them."