Manchester City have suspended defender Benjamin Mendy after he was charged by Cheshire Police. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with rape, police have confirmed, and the defender has been suspended by the Premier League champions.

The France international is set to appear in court on Friday after being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against three people.

A statement issued by Cheshire Police on Thursday read: "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

"Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

"Mendy has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday, Aug. 27."

Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has made 75 appearances for the club. After starting the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on the opening weekend of the season, he was an unused substitute for the 5-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

A statement issued by the club on Thursday read: "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."