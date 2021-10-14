        <
        >

          Manchester City's Ferran Torres to miss time with broken foot

          play
          Are Man City or Man United the better club for Haaland? (1:20)

          Mark Ogden feels Erling Haaland would be guaranteed trophies at Man City but could become a bigger star at Man United. (1:20)

          3:42 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Manchester City forward Ferran Torres sustained a small fracture on his right foot while on international duty with Spain, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

          Torres scored both goals in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Nations League semifinal, but limped off in the second half after suffering a blow to his foot.

          The 21-year-old was initially a doubt before playing in their 2-1 defeat by France in the final on Sunday.

          City did not provide a timeline for Torres's return and said in a statement he would undergo further tests in Manchester.

          Spanish media reported that he could be out of action for six weeks.

          City take on Burnley in the league on Saturday.