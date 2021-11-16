Benjamin Mendy awaits trial, charged with six counts of rape. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, 27, has been charged with two additional counts of rape, the United Kingdom Crown Prosecution Service said.

The France left-back was charged on Aug. 26 with alleged attacks on three different women between October 2020 and August 2021 and was denied bail for a second time at the start of last month.

A second man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of rape as part of the police investigation into the allegations but was released on bail, police said.

Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has made 75 appearances for the club. After starting the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the season, he was an unused substitute for the 5-0 win over Norwich City on Aug. 21.

Mendy, whose trial begins at Chester Crown Court on Jan. 24, 2022, has been suspended by City, pending an investigation.