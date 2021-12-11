Janusz Michallik says Pep Guardiola's tough love has helped Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva to shine. (1:17)

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has become the 32nd player to score 100 Premier League goals with his penalty to open the scoring against Wolves on Saturday.

Sterling, who made his Premier League debut for Liverpool in March 2012, scored 18 goals in 95 appearances for the Anfield side before joining City for £49 million in 2015.

At City, he added a further 82 goals in helping his side win three Premier League titles.

The 27-year-old was handed the ball to score his 100th goal when Bernardo Silva's cross was judged to have hit Joao Moutinho's arm in the box after a VAR review.

Sterling waited for Jose Sa to dive to the right before calmly slotting the ball down the middle of the goal.

The penalty was the only goal in the game which saw City just beat 10-man Wolves 1-0.

"[Scoring 100 Premier League goals] is a lovely achievement. There are some fantastic players in that list. I'm really honoured to be in it now," Sterling said after the game.

"We knew we had to keep patient. They kept it really tight, but we knew if we kept playing we'd get an opportunity -- and we did.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates his 100th Premier League goal. Matt McNulty - Manchester City FC via Getty Images

"Wolves are always a difficult side to play against, home and away. Each game has its different challenges. We've always found it very difficult to break Wolves down and it was the same again today.

"We keep saying 'next game.' That's all we can keep doing. We need to do the same in midweek."

While in Manchester, Sterling has also won the Carabao Cup four times as well as the FA Cup in 2018-19.

A Golden Boy winner in 2019, Sterling won the PFA Players' Young Player of the Year and FWA Player of the Year awards in 2018-19.