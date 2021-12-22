Benjamin Mendy awaits trial, charged with seven counts of rape. Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Benjamin Mendy has been charged with another count of rape following an appearance in court on Wednesday.

The Manchester City footballer is now accused of seven counts of rape relating to four women. In total, he has been charged with eight offences relating to five women.

Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who is accused of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy, of Prestbury in Cheshire, has been in custody since his arrest on Aug. 26. He last played for City in a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on Aug. 15.

The France international, who moved to the Etihad Stadium from Monaco in a £52 million deal in 2017, has been suspended by the club "pending an investigation."

Mendy, who has been capped 10 times by France, was due to face trial in January but the date has now been moved back until at least June.

The charges against the 27-year-old are alleged to have happened between October 2020 and August 2021. The additional count is from a new complainant and is alleged to have taken place in July 2021.

The charge was revealed on Wednesday following the removal of reporting restrictions. Mendy was formally charged last week.