Manchester City are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 that has forced 21 players and staff to isolate, including manager Pep Guardiola.

City announced on Thursday that Guardiola and assistant Juanma Lillo have both returned positive tests ahead of the FA Cup third round tie at Swindon Town.

Guardiola will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round clash with Swindon Town after testing positive for COVID-19.

The game is still scheduled to go ahead on Friday night with Rodolfo Borrell set to take charge at the County Ground.

A statement issued by City on Thursday read: "Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening's FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble.

"This brings the number of those isolating for COVID related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff with seven first team players.

"Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon."