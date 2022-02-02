Benjamin Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, accused of seven counts of rape. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy appeared in court on Wednesday to face a new allegation of attempted rape.

Mendy, 27, now faces nine charges in all, including seven counts of rape involving six alleged victims. He will stand trial on July 25, a date set by Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mendy, who remains suspended by City, was was released from prison on bail on Jan. 7. He had been in custody for 134 days, since first being arrested and charged on Aug. 26 last year.

The full bail conditions were not disclosed in open court, but Mendy was told he must live at his home address, surrender his passport and refrain from contacting complainants.

