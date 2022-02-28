Mark Ogden reports that UEFA are set to strip Saint Petersburg of hosting rights for the 2022 Champions League final. (1:05)

Pep Guardiola has said he intends to pick Oleksandr Zinchenko against Peterborough in the FA Cup with the Manchester City manager saying "it will be good for him."

Zinchenko was visibly emotional ahead of the 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday as supporters showed their support for his homeland Ukraine following invasion by Russia.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Zinchenko was an unused substitute at Goodison Park but Guardiola has confirmed the 25-year-old will play against Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday.

"He is absolutely fine," Guardiola told a news conference on Monday. "It will be good for him to show why he is here and a magnificent player needs to play football."

Meanwhile, Guardiola has accepted Everton might have been awarded a penalty on Saturday.

Frank Lampard was incensed that Rodri escaped punishment after an appeal for handball in the penalty area. Everton have since made a formal complaint to the Premier League and Guardiola has conceded they may have a case.

"The pass looks offside but if not offside, it's a penalty," Guardiola said. "Goodision was difficult for us. The celebrations were because we knew how difficult it was. It was a good example of what we will face in the next 11 games, we are able to face it."