Pep Guardiola said he will not be affected by the pressure ahead of Manchester City's title showdown with Liverpool and insists he will "sleep like a baby" ahead of the meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola also joked he's annoyed with the Premier League for scheduling the game at 4.30 p.m. BST on Sunday when he would rather be watching Tiger Woods' comeback at the Masters.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

City and Liverpool are separated by a point at the top of the table but Guardiola said he's too old to worry about the pressure and hinted he is more concerned with what might happen at Augusta.

"It will be a massive three points but there will still be seven games left, Champions League and FA Cup; it's three points," Guardiola said.

"Come on, let's try to beat them and do what we can do to beat them.

"That's why I love it and to be here today for Sunday's game. I sleep like a baby this year. I'm looking forward to Sunday.

"It could be tomorrow, that would be better. I'm a little bit upset with the Premier League because they put the game on when Tiger Woods is back!"

Pep Guardiola feels good ahead of Man City's game against Liverpool. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In the build-up to the crunch fixture, Guardiola has been linked with a move to coach the Brazil national team from 2023.

Guardiola has a contract at the Etihad for another season after this but says he has no plans to leave.

"I'm under contract here, I'm so happy here," Guardiola added. "I'm willing to stay forever here. I cannot be a better place to be -- I'd extend the contract 10 years."

Speaking earlier in the day, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Guardiola is the best coach in the world.

And although his City counterpart rejected the claim, he said he hoped to share a glass of wine with Klopp after the game -- but only if his team win.

"If we win I'd love it," he said. "I'll invite him [for a postmatch drink]. Jurgen makes world football a better place to live.

"I think it's good. I try to have a good relationship with all the managers. I learned it's better to have a relationship with them.

"He knows, we spoke together in Germany, and about my admiration for what he does, the message and the way his teams play.

"He's a good guy and I don't have any problems with him, absolutely not. And he's said many times that we're a rich club so the wine will be perfect, high quality."