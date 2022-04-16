Man City, Liverpool hold moment's silence before FA Cup semifinal in honour of victims of Hillsborough tragedy. Justin Setterfield - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Manchester City have apologised to Liverpool after a section of their supporters interrupted a period of silence to mark the Hillsborough tragedy before Saturday's FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

A pocket of City fans could be heard chanting after referee Michael Oliver blew his whistle to signal a moment's reflection in memory of the 97 Liverpool supporters who died at a 1989 FA Cup semifinal between against Nottingham Forest.

The noise triggered an angry reaction from the Liverpool end as boos rang out in response and a City spokesperson said: "Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute's silence before today's game.

"The club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club."

Oliver cut the tribute short as a result of what happened.

Liverpool won the match 3-2 to reach their first FA Cup final since 2012, while City last won the competition in 2019.