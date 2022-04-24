Gabriel Jesus says it's "not the time" to talk about his Manchester City future, but admits he would like to play more regularly.

The Brazil forward has been linked with summer moves to Arsenal and Juventus after finding opportunities hard to come by at the Etihad Stadium.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

But asked about his plans after scoring four times in the 5-1 win over Watford on Saturday, the 25-year-old chose to remain tight-lipped.

"I think it's not time to think about this," said Jesus. "I think you expect me to say this, but it's true, it is, this is no time to think about this. Now is the best moment of the season. I want to enjoy, to keep focused on my team, with my teammates to fight for the Premier League."

Jesus has struggled for chances this season, starting just three Premier League games in 2022 and competition for places could become even more fierce if City sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

"It's not just me, it's all the players, if you ask for the players about playing everyone's going to say 'I want to play,'" said Jesus. "The season that I arrived here I played a lot I think. I know what I expect, of course, but I know we have very good players who can play every game as well and sometimes it's not just me.

"Everyone wants to play. That's the challenge. You have to keep focused on the game. And then when you get the opportunity, you try to do your best."

City are preparing to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday with Pep Guardiola sweating over the fitness of Kyle Walker and John Stones.

Joao Cancelo is suspended and Guardiola says a lack of full-backs may force him to "take a risk."

"Both of them [Walker and Stones] are doubts, we'll know on Tuesday morning," said Guardiola. "We'll decide if we take a risk or not, or if players like Nathan [Ake] feel better. We'll see. I can say it's a day to take a risk but if you are not able, if you have pain, you cannot play. Tuesday we'll know."

Man City lead Liverpool, who beat Everton 2-0 on Sunday, by a single point in the Premier League with both teams having five matches left to play.