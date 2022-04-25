Manchester City will return to the United States to play their first international friendly in two years when they take on Mexican giants Club America in Houston this summer.

The Premier League champions and Mexico's most historically successful club will face off on July 20 at the 72,000-capacity NRG Stadium, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. CT. A second fixture for Man City in the U.S. will be announced at a later date.

For Man City, who currently lead the Premier League by a single point from Liverpool, the game will act as preseason preparation ahead of the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

"We are excited to return to the United States for this summer's preseason trip, our first since before COVID," Omar Berrada, chief football operations officer at City Football Group, said in a team release. "Our players and coaches cannot wait to play once again in-person in front of our American fans, who have shown us such great support and passion.

"Our first stop will be to Houston where we will take on Club America in our first preseason exhibition match. Houston is a city we are familiar with and have had the privilege to play at NRG Stadium before. Houston welcomed us with southern hospitality when we came for preseason in 2017 and we are really looking forward to returning to see our Texan fans."

Club America, who currently sit in fifth in the Liga MX Clausura standings, will also be in the U.S. this summer to take on MLS side Los Angeles FC in a friendly at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3.

"Facing a rival like Manchester City is always an exciting opportunity and we're very thankful for the invitation," added Santiago Banos, president of Club America. "The upcoming match on July 20 is an incredible chance for fans in the United Kingdom, United States and abroad to better get to know Mexican football, and of course this represents an amazing opportunity for the Americanistas to watch their favourite team play against an elite international opponent."