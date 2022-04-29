Craig Burley explains the situations that led to Man City letting Real Madrid back in to UCL tie after going two goals ahead. (1:55)

Pep Guardiola has said Jurgen Klopp's decision to extend his contract at Liverpool will not sway his own thoughts about his Manchester City future.

Klopp has penned a deal which will keep him at Anfield until 2026.

Guardiola has a contract at City until the end of next season but said Klopp's announcement will not affect his decision about whether to stay longer.

"Congratulations to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, it's really good for them and I wish him all the best," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "Our future is Leeds and then the end of the season.

"Why should it [affect my decision]. Everyone has their own situation and if we decide to stay longer it's because we all decide together, not because of my colleague staying. I don't see the link."

Guardiola signed his latest extension in November 2020 and confirmed that he is yet to hold talks with the club about signing a new deal.

The City boss said he would not be concerned if he were to enter the last year of his contract in the summer but hinted that talks could begin following the conclusion of this season.

"I'm so concerned about the last month that we have ahead of this," he said when asked why talks had not yet begun.

"After we have time. I have a feeling that one year is a long time. I'm enjoying this part of the season and after we have time.

"I have an incredible relationships with the chairman and CEO. I'm incredibly happy and could not be in a better place.

"I cannot visualise a better place. But it's not just me, it's many things, other situations. We are going to think about it."