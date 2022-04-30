Steve Nicol feels Gabriel Jesus' sky high confidence is seeing him hit his best form ever for the club. (0:58)

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City won't crack under the pressure of their relentless title race with Liverpool.

City moved back to the top of the table with a 4-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday just hours after Liverpool had won 1-0 at Newcastle United.

The two teams are separated by just a point in the Premier League with four games remaining, but Guardiola insists his players have won too many trophies to be affected by any end-of-season nerves.

"We have been many times in this position," said Guardiola. "It's not about the pressure -- it's simple. We have to win all our games to be champions. If we don't, Liverpool will be champions.

"The pressure is not too complicated to analyse. They play before, they are going to win all games. We expect that for a long time.

"All we have to do is win our games. When that happens, they are going to congratulate us. If it doesn't happen, we are going to congratulate them."