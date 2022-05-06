Pep Guardiola said he has questioned whether he is "good enough" to lead Manchester City to a Champions League title in the wake of their dramatic defeat at Real Madrid but insisted he is happy with what he has achieved at the Etihad Stadium.

City were knocked out at the Bernabeu despite being minutes away from reaching a second successive final.

Guardiola is yet to win the trophy during his spell in Manchester and last tasted success in the competition in 2011 when he was manager of Barcelona.

"I have the feeling that the people from Abu Dhabi bought this club, not to just win the Champions League, they did it to be there in all competitions every season and compete in all competitions until the end," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"We want to do it [win the Champions League]. Maybe I'm not good enough to help the team to do it. Nobody knows what would have happened with other players or managers.

"For us, it is an honour to be there as much as possible in all competitions. I know that some people don't appreciate what this club is doing, maybe it is not enough but for me it is incredibly remarkable being in the semi-finals of the Champions League again after last season."

City's players will have to bounce back quickly as they prepare to face Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Guardiola said he won't speak to his squad until Saturday and admits that even in the heat of a tight title race with Liverpool, they will still be thinking about the events in Madrid when they kick-off against Newcastle.

"How can they forget it?" Guardiola added. "They will think about it for sure. I know they will be, I know, but I know how committed they will be [against Newcastle].

"Don't forget it. Still I remember against Tottenham [in 2019] and Raheem [Sterling]. One inch.

"We didn't speak [with the players]. No words can help for what all of us feel. It is just a question of time, sleep as well as possible and think of the next target."